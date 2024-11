Radware Expands Business with Leading Communications Platform as a Service Provider to Include Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection

Security to span corporate and customer network infrastructures

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced it has expanded its customer relationship with a prominent U.S. based communications platform as a service (CPaaS) provider. As part of a multimillion-dollar deal, the CPaaS provider purchased Radware’s hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection Services, Cloud Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), and Network Analytics. The new services add to the existing on-prem DDoS defenses Radware provides to protect the customer’s data centers.

Today, the CPaaS provider’s infrastructure includes a cloud platform, more than 10 data centers, 500 protected networks, and a global footprint, covering more than 60 countries. Radware replaced the provider’s previous vendor, when the provider was looking for a more granular DDoS detection and mitigation solution to shrink mean time to response (MTTR) without dropping legitimate customer traffic. The CPaaS provider also wanted to reduce manual countermeasures and latency while increasing its flexibility in moving efficiently and securely between on-prem and cloud environments.

“The success of this competitive take out was driven by Radware’s strong technical performance, starting with an on-premise solution and following with cloud DDoS protection for the provider’s corporate and customer network infrastructures,” said Yoav Gazelle, Radware’s chief business officer. “Our ability to counter specific threats against UDP, SIP, and VoIP traffic—a critical capability for communication providers—gave us a clear advantage and influenced the buying decision.”

Radware’s hybrid cloud DDoS protection uses dedicated, behavioral-based algorithms to work without protection gaps and defend communication providers against evolving threat vectors as their businesses grow. The solution is designed for high-speed environments with minimal impact on traffic latency.

To enhance the CPaaS’s security posture, Radware’s multi-pronged solution is built to:

Automatically identify and surgically block harmful traffic without disrupting legitimate requests during an attack.

Provide access to a worldwide network of cloud security service centers with 15Tbps of mitigation capacity, so DDoS attacks can be mitigated closest to their point of origin.

Offload dirty traffic before it reaches the organization’s network to improve network efficiency.

Eliminate errors when planning network deployments and stay ahead of DDoS threats through the early detection of network abuse during peacetime.

Radware has received numerous awards for its DDoS mitigation, application and API protection, web application firewall, and bot detection and management solutions. Industry analysts such as Aite-Novarica Group, Forrester Research, Gartner, GigaOm, IDC, KuppingerCole, and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions continue to recognize Radware as a market leader in cyber security.

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company’s cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware’s solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, X, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS.

©2024 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could.” For example, when we say in this press release that our cloud DDoS protection solution uses dedicated, behavioral-based algorithms designed to work without protection gaps and defend organizations against evolving threat vectors as their businesses grow, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and the tensions between China and Taiwan; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; a shortage of components or manufacturing capacity could cause a delay in our ability to fulfill orders or increase our manufacturing costs; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia’s military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our net losses in the past two years and possibility we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cyber security and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.