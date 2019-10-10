Ray Anam Inc. Acquires Total Care Pharmacy

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2024) – Ray Anam Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Total Care Pharmacy XI Inc., DBA Total Care Pharmacy, located in The Hudson Valley, NY. This strategic move allows Ray Anam Inc. to expand its healthcare offerings and integrate valuable pharmacy services into its existing healthcare department. By doing so, the company aims to create a more comprehensive and integrated approach to patient care, enhancing the quality of services it provides to its valued patients.

Here’s why this acquisition is a smart move for Ray Anam Inc. and how it benefits their patients:

Core Services:

Dispensing Medications: This foundational service involves accurately filling prescriptions, verifying dosages, checking for drug interactions, and providing instructions to patients on how to take their medications safely and effectively.

Read more 10 Common Workplace Injuries Medication Counseling: Pharmacists offer personalized guidance on medication use, including potential side effects, interactions with other medications or food, and storage instructions. They also address patient concerns and answer questions.

Medication Therapy Management (MTM): MTM is a comprehensive service that helps patients optimize medication use and achieve better health outcomes. Pharmacists conduct thorough medication reviews, identify potential problems, and develop personalized care plans.

Specialized Services:

Immunizations: Many pharmacies offer vaccinations for various diseases, like influenza, pneumonia, shingles, and travel vaccines. Pharmacists are trained to administer these vaccines and provide necessary information to patients.

Health Screenings: Pharmacies often conduct health screenings for conditions like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood glucose levels. These screenings help identify potential health risks and encourage early intervention.

Disease State Management: Pharmacists provide education and support to patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and hypertension. They help patients understand their condition, manage medications, and make lifestyle modifications.

Compounding: Some pharmacies offer compounding services, where they prepare customized medications for patients with unique needs. This includes creating specialized formulations, dosages, or delivery methods.

Emerging Services:

Pharmacogenomics: This involves using genetic information to personalize medication therapy. Pharmacists can analyze a patient's genes to predict how they will respond to certain medications, improving efficacy and reducing side effects.

Telepharmacy: Telepharmacy utilizes technology to provide pharmacy services remotely. This expands access to care for patients in underserved areas or with limited mobility.

Delivery: The company’s delivery services are transforming how people access their medications, offering a convenient and safe alternative to traditional pharmacy visits. This innovative approach brings the pharmacy directly to patients’ doorsteps, eliminating the need to travel, wait in lines, or navigate busy pharmacies.

Benefits of Total Care Pharmacy Services:

Improved Medication Adherence: Pharmacists play a vital role in helping patients understand and adhere to their medication regimens, leading to better treatment outcomes.

Reduced Healthcare Costs: By preventing medication errors, optimizing medication use, and promoting wellness, pharmacy services can help lower overall healthcare costs.

Enhanced Patient Safety: Pharmacists are experts in medication safety and can identify and prevent potential drug interactions, adverse events, and medication errors.

Increased Access to Care: Pharmacies are often conveniently located and offer extended hours, making them easily accessible for patients seeking healthcare services.

Chairman & CEO of Ray Anam Inc., Ray Anam states, “Our pharmacy division services are essential for promoting public health and ensuring the safe and effective use of medications. Our staff are highly trained healthcare professionals who play a vital role in patient care, and their expertise extends far beyond simply dispensing prescriptions. By utilizing the wide range of services offered by pharmacies, patients can improve their health outcomes and overall well-being.”

About Ray Anam Inc.

Ray Anam Inc. is a New York City-based consulting firm that partners with clients to tackle their most challenging financial, technology and healthcare needs. Whether it is navigating a company merger, developing a wealth management strategy, or optimizing healthcare services, Ray Anam Inc. brings a unique blend of expertise and personalized attention.

What distinguishes them is their commitment to understanding each client’s unique goals and guiding them through every step of the process. They combine time-tested consulting methods with cutting-edge data analysis to deliver effective solutions.

Their client base is diverse, ranging from business executives and investors to celebrities and athletes. Beyond their client work, Ray Anam Inc. is dedicated to collaborating with community leaders to make a positive impact on the lives of New Yorkers.

