RemoFirst Launches White Label and Reseller Partner Programs to Empower Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RemoFirst, a global leader in Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its White Label and Reseller Partner Programs, an initiative designed to help businesses worldwide enhance their service offerings, streamline international hiring processes, and unlock global talent opportunities for their clients.

Having successfully partnered with early adopters for several months, RemoFirst has seen firsthand the potential of these partnerships to drive growth and value. Based on this success, the company is excited to extend the program to a broader ecosystem of partners.

The White Label and Reseller Partner Programs offer flexibility to meet the diverse needs of partners and their clients. Options range from fully customized, integrated white-label solutions that seamlessly blend into partners’ existing offerings to ready-to-use, off-the-shelf services that can be resold immediately.

Empowering Partners with Exclusive Benefits

The White Label and Reseller Partner Programs deliver the tools and support partners need to drive business growth and help their clients achieve global success:

Expand Service Offerings : Provide comprehensive global employment solutions tailored to client needs, including Employer of Record (EOR) and International Contractor payments in 180+ countries.

Streamline Global Operations : Leverage RemoFirst's modern, intuitive platform to simplify international hiring and operations.

: Leverage RemoFirst’s modern, intuitive platform to simplify international hiring and operations. Scale Quickly: Gain seamless country coverage in over 180 countries without added operational complexity.

Exclusive Program Benefits Include:

A dedicated Customer Success Manager to guide and support partners.

Access to the most competitive EOR pricing in the market.

Automated compliance checks to reduce legal risks.

Tools to manage employees and contractors globally via RemoFirst’s advanced platform.

“Our unique White Label and Reseller Partner Programs empower partners to maximize efficiency and flexibility while expanding their business,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO and Co-founder of RemoFirst. “By leveraging our technology, partners can grow their product offerings and global coverage without incurring additional risk.”

Fueling Growth in 2024 and Beyond

RemoFirst sees the White Label and Reseller Partner Programs as a pivotal growth channel in 2024, enabling a range of organizations including BPO firms, staffing, and other outsourced solution providers to capitalize on increasing globalization trends and the growing demand for international workforce solutions.

Whether you’re looking to expand your own global operations or help clients access untapped talent markets, RemoFirst provides the expertise, technology, and support to make it possible.

To learn more about becoming a RemoFirst Reseller Partner, visit www.remofirst.com/reseller or contact us at partners@remofirst.com.

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is a global Employer of Record (EOR) provider, offering comprehensive workforce solutions, including payroll, tax compliance, benefits management, and HR services in over 180 countries. Trusted by businesses worldwide, RemoFirst enables companies to legally employ global teams and run international payroll seamlessly.

