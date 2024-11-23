Tenet and Dext Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Bookkeeping Automation to Cubeler Business Hub

Toronto, Ontario and London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – November 22, 2024) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, and Dext Software Ltd. (“Dext”), the global leader in bookkeeping automation software, are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement to bring Dext’s software platform to members and bookkeeping partners of the Business Hub (https://www.cubeler.com/).

Cubeler® Business Hub members and partners can now leverage Dext’s unified bookkeeping automation platform, and benefit from recent feature releases, such as Approvals, Supplier Statements and Mileage. Under the terms of the two-year partnership between Tenet and Dext (the “Partnership”), Dext will be included as part of the Cubeler Business Hub’s platform offering to provide even more value to small and medium sized businesses. Tenet was also granted a seat on Dext’s North American Partner Advisory Council, which helps shape the future of Dext’s product offering.

“The businesses that both Dext and Tenet serve are eager to leverage technology to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth. The availability of Dext’s platform as part of Cubeler’s Business Hub is a natural fit, enabling firms and businesses to gain real-time control over financial data and business insights,” said Rachel Fisch, General Manager, North America, Dext. “We are excited to partner with Tenet to bring Dext’s powerful automation tools to the Cubeler community.”

“The macroeconomic indicator indexes that we’ll be commercializing through our Tenoris3 subsidiary are based on data from the Business Hub,” commented Tenet Chief Operating Officer Mayco Quiroz. “Those indexes will be far more valuable if they can show how the economy is evolving daily instead of providing monthly data. So, having timely and accurate data from the SME members of our Business Hub is an essential aspect of our business model. That’s why we looked long and hard for a potential automated bookkeeping software partner. After months of discussions and product demos with several possible suitors, it was abundantly clear that Dext’s product offering, customer support, global reach and reputation were unmatched in the industry, which made the company the ideal partner for Tenet and the Cubeler® Business Hub. With this partnership now in place, we can exploit our partnership with the Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (https://cpbcan.ca/) with a compelling offering for their more than 2,200 bookkeeping members and their SME clients. By having SME data being updated in near real-time, this combination of Dext’s product offering and the Cubeler® Business Hub could soon make waiting until the end of the month to find out how the economy is performing a thing of the past!”

About Dext:

Dext is the leading provider of bookkeeping automation, empowering businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to thrive through innovative technology that simplifies accounting processes and drives smarter, more timely financial decisions. With financial data extraction accuracy of 99.5%, Dext has been trained on over 1 billion receipts and invoices.

Trusted by 12,000 accounting and bookkeeping firms and 700,000 businesses, Dext seamlessly integrates with most major accounting software and connects to over 11,500 banks, suppliers, and marketplaces worldwide. To date, we’ve saved bookkeepers more than 35 million hours of manual data entry. As the global leader in bookkeeping automation, we maximise efficiency and boost productivity, liberating our customers to focus on what truly matters to them. Please visit our website at https://www.dext.com.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

