Transforming Business Through AI the Focus of ISG Digital Business Summit

November 13–15 event in Dallas will feature leaders with Keurig Dr Pepper, Johnson Controls, L’Oreal, PNC and more

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leaders with Keurig Dr Pepper, Johnson Controls, L’Oreal, PNC and other companies will join the ISG Digital Business Summit, November 13–15, in Dallas to share strategies for leveraging generative AI (GenAI) and other new technologies to drive business innovation, enhance efficiency and growth and boost the total enterprise experience.





Hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), the event comes as businesses are focusing on developing GenAI capabilities to improve business operations and drive value and efficiency.

ISG research finds many organizations are looking to digital business tools such as GenAI to save time and money and drive faster resolutions through business process workflow management, streamlined digital infrastructure and contact center management and monitoring.

“New technologies including GenAI, along with organizational transformation strategies, have helped redefine business agility and flexibility for U.S. and global enterprises,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG, and host of the event. “Virtual agents, chatbots, employee experience systems and social media analytics now regularly rely on embedded AI technology, and predictive analytics guide enterprise interactions with customers.”

The ISG Digital Business Summit, to be held at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, will open with an industry spotlight conversation with Diane Schwarz, vice president and chief information officer of Johnson Controls, on the potential of AI to drive down provider costs and transform supplier governance and relationships.

Day one of the event will also feature a panel discussion, “Transforming IT Operations with AI,” with Brett Barton, global AI practice leader for Unisys, and Robert Carek, vice president of solutions for Kopius Technologies, as well as the ISG Startup Challenge, with Peeyush Rai, founder and CEO of weav.ai; Rajesh Mishra, co-founder and CEO of A5G Networks; Chris Andrew, CEO, Scrunch AI, and Erik Laird, vice president of FireCompass, Inc., pitching their business innovations to a panel of judges for an audience vote.

Rajesh Devnani, vice president, utilities, Hitachi Digital Services, will discuss “Beyond Satisfaction: Using AI to Augment Total Experiences,” in the featured presentation on day two of the event, and Shaun Hendricks, director of enterprise cloud architecture for Keurig Dr Pepper, will share ways to maximize innovation and business value in the session, “Navigating the Cloud: AI, Agility and Architecture in the Age of Innovation.”

The future role of the contact center will be the topic of a panel discussion including Mathew Makay Sr., director of workforce management and support at Carbon Health, and Leslie Dickens, vice president of continuous improvement at Prime Therapeutics. Another panel including Justin Gress, chief operating officer for insurance at Vantage Risk; Mary Garcia, former head of diversity, inclusion, belonging and talent at Hagerty; Yannick Mbandi, vice president of transformation for L’Oreal, and Wendy Anderson, director, data & analytics, OBrand Consulting, will share recommendations for “Managing Change in a Hybrid Work Environment.”

“Despite the benefits of automation and AI, finding a balance between technology and human interaction is vital,” Fisher said. “There is a huge opportunity and expectation for enterprises, service providers and partners to work together to build and support IT landscapes and governance frameworks to mitigate bias in AI algorithms, protect user privacy and tackle other ethical considerations.”

The final day of the ISG Digital Business Summit will feature an industry spotlight interview, “Embracing GenAI Securely,” with Tanweer Surve, CTO of cloud transformation and solutions engineering at PNC. Strategies for “Accelerating Digital Transformation Through Emerging Technology Sourcing,” will be discussed during a panel discussion with Brad Veech, head of technology procurement at Discover Financial; Digant Shah, chief revenue officer for Bosch Software and Digital Solutions, and Joseph Teesdale, global category manager at Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Digital Services, Orange Business, Bosch Software and Digital Solutions, Cognigy, Kopius, Unisys, Accenture, HappySignals and Zensar are ISG Digital Business Summit event sponsors. CIO Applications, CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO TechWorld, CrmXchange, Digital Workplace Group, Hifo.co, HRM Outlook, ICON Outlook, the Technology Business Management Council and Telecom Reseller are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

