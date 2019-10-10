TSplus Remote Support Introduces Freshdesk Integration for Effortless Ticket Management

Remote Support Offers Freshdesk Integration Streamline support processes and improve efficiency by integrating Freshdesk tickets to TSplus Remote Support.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus has released Remote Support version 3.90, featuring the highly anticipated Freshdesk Integration. This new feature empowers support teams by seamlessly linking Remote Support sessions to Freshdesk tickets, streamlining support processes and improving efficiency.

TSplus is thrilled to announce the release of Remote Support version 3.90, now featuring full Freshdesk Integration. Freshdesk, a leading cloud-based customer support software, is known for helping companies manage and streamline support tickets efficiently. With this integration, TSplus Remote Support brings a powerful new capability to support teams, making the ticketing process even more intuitive and organized.

When administrators enable Freshdesk Integration in the Administration Console, support agents can easily connect their Remote Support sessions to specific Freshdesk tickets. Upon ending a session, the software automatically gathers the session’s chat history, essential uploaded files, and key details about the remote computer’s system. This information is then attached as a private note to the linked Freshdesk ticket. By consolidating crucial support data seamlessly into Freshdesk, teams can improve the quality of support, reduce administrative tasks, and keep records more efficiently organized.

Freshdesk Integration is already being used by TSplus’ internal support team, who report significant benefits in their ticket management processes. TSplus is eager to share this productivity-boosting feature with customers worldwide. With feedback and continuous improvement at the core of TSplus’ development philosophy, this update is a testament to our commitment to helping support teams work smarter.

Administrators are encouraged to update to version 3.90 today and explore the integration’s advantages. For those who haven’t yet experienced the power of TSplus Remote Support, the software is available for a 15-day free trial.

About TSplus

TSplus is a global leader in remote access and application delivery solutions, committed to providing secure, reliable, and affordable products for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on simplifying IT operations, TSplus has developed a comprehensive suite of solutions for remote access, support, and server monitoring, empowering organizations to connect and collaborate from anywhere. For more information, visit www.tsplus.net.

