Understand The Type of Credit Cards Offered By Citi And Find the Most Suitable One

SINGAPORE, Nov 15, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – While most credit cards offer common benefits like fraud protection, they may differ based on their features and benefits. Before applying for a particular credit card, it’s helpful to understand the different types of credit cards and how they work. Explore the different types of credit cards below.

Travel Credit Cards

Travel credit cards offer opportunities to earn and/or redeem rewards against travel purchases. For example, the Citi PremierMiles Card lets cardmembers earn 1.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 spent locally and 2.2 Citi Miles for every S$1 spent in foreign currency. Enjoy two annual complimentary airport lounge visits and get up to S$1 million in insurance coverage. While the exact benefits of a travel credit card may vary, travel cards provide exceptional value for people who travel often.

Rewards Credit Card

Rewards credit cards help cardmembers earn points with every swipe and are an excellent choice for people who want more from their shopping experiences. Some rewards cards offer points with every purchase, others offer bonus rewards when cardmembers shop from categories like fuel, groceries, dining, entertainment, etc. The Citi Prestige Card earns rewards on all local and overseas spends and offers premium experiences like lounge access, golf privileges, concierge services, complimentary night hotel stay worldwide and more.

Cash back Cards

Cash back cards provide cardmembers cash rebates on eligible transactions, making them a great option for people who prioritize savings. Some cash back cards allow redemption through shopping vouchers while others allow cardmembers to apply cash back toward credit card bill payments. Citi offers four different cash back credit cards that offer a range of benefits suited to different lifestyles and preferences. This includes the Citi Cash Back+ card where there is no cap on cash back earned and cash back earned does not expire.

Business Credit Cards

Corporate or business credit cards are created to simplify payments for businesses. They help business owners create a separate line of credit for their company, enable fast and seamless payments, and offer rewards like points or cash back. Business credit cards can help with expense tracking and management while offering exclusive privileges and deals to cardholders like complimentary travel insurance and corporate liability waiver insurance. Citi offers three business credit cards that offer exceptional benefits and discounts on restaurants, travel bookings and more.

Student Credit Card

Student credit cards offer young adults the chance to build credit and enjoy great deals. The Citi Clear Card has no minimum income requirement and allows cardmembers to earn rewards on every purchase and enjoy the safety of secure transactions. Student credit cards are one way for first time cardholders to learn how credit works, make the best of rewards programs like ThankYou rewards, and get an array of discounts through Citi World Privileges.

Choosing the right credit card

Remember that it’s vital to compare credit cards to properly identify the best fit. Here are a few things to consider before applying for a credit card:

Benefits and rewards: Aspiring cardmembers should identify areas where they spend the most and find a credit card that rewards those purchases. Bargain hunters can prioritize credit card rewards programs that favour spending on fuel, groceries, entertainment, and dining. Adventurers and business travellers may travel often enough to justify a travel credit card to earn miles and get airport lounge access.

Fees and interest: Credit cards carry annual fees, and premium cards may have higher fees than basic cards. Usually, the annual fees will give additional perks back to the customer in the form of points or miles. Card applicants should be informed about fees and charges before applying for a card.

Reward complexity: Many cardmembers miss out on opportunities to redeem their points because they don’t understand the redemption process. A complex rewards program with category-specific benefits or many redemption rules may not be for everyone. A simple program with no minimum spends and a flat cashback rate on all or most purchases is ideal for many people. It’s also important to understand when rewards expire.

The right credit card can make purchases and payments easier and more rewarding. But it’s important to consider the pros and cons of credit cards, carefully read the terms and conditions, and consider individual needs before making a suitable choice.

Citibank Singapore

Citibank Singapore offers consumers and institutions a range of financial products and services, including consumer and investment banking, credit cards, and personal loans. Citibank Singapore aims to deliver holistic and innovative solutions to clients and meet the increasingly complex strategies of its regional client base in the APAC in an ever-changing financial landscape.The content reflects the view of the author of the article and does not necessarily reflect the views of Citi or its employees. Please read the products and offers on Citibank Singapore website for accuracy or completeness of the information presented in the article.

Name: Sonakshi Murze

Email: Sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

Job Title: Manager

SOURCE: iQuanti

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com