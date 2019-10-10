Verizon and the East Side Mosquito Abatement District utilize technology to fight mosquitoes

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon is providing reliable connectivity solutions to the East Side Mosquito Abatement District, supporting their mission to protect the Northern California community against mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

Verizon’s reliable network boosts connectivity in the District

Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) updates and manages field devices while its reliable network keeps them connected to one another. Aided by Verizon support personnel, the District can quickly and easily manage its growing number of devices when necessary.

Verizon connectivity also enables the District to push VeeMAC solutions, including regular upgrades, to all of its cellular-connected iPad devices, allowing for real-time data from the field to be shared with other devices on the system in seconds.

“With the cellular connection on iPad coupled with reliable Verizon connectivity, users get internet access so anything done in the field can be reflected in the District office, immediately,” says Steve Fry, co-founder of VeeMAC. “Now everyone can see exactly what the whole team is doing, and track progress.”

The District also recently added Verizon Connect Reveal fleet tracking software to its operations. This advanced, easy-to-use GPS tracking software enables the District to monitor and manage its 22 vehicles—improving overall productivity, driver safety and more. Moreover, the Ipad’s GPS capabilities enable vehicles to appropriately calibrate the amount of spray used in mosquito control. The cost of the new software and Apple devices is funded by savings from the District’s more efficient use of chemical materials.

Mosquito abatement gets a technology upgrade

Dr. Wakoli Wekesa, district manager of the East Side Mosquito Abatement District, and his team have been using technology to fight mosquitoes since 2020, with Wekesa himself playing a role in transitioning their efforts to the digital age.

Using solutions from Verizon, Apple, and VeeMAC, Dr. Wekesa and his team have managed to reduce mosquito populations, increase public safety and comfort, and cut down daily chemical usage and fuel costs.

“I think that our staff is actually enjoying doing even the hardest work, since they’re seeing progress—and always learning something new,” says Dr. Wekesa. “The work environment is quite improved by the new solution. Partnering with organizations like Verizon and VeeMAC, and using Apple devices, has allowed us to take this from an idea, to an outcome.”

For more information on Verizon’s work across the public sector, visit our website .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact:

Geoffrey Basye

geoffrey.basye@verizon.com

202-748-1882