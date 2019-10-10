Verizon Business, TriMet delivering advanced mass transit capabilities to Portland region

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon Business today announced the activation of more than 740 new Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) lines with the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet), a transit agency providing bus, light rail, commuter rail, and paratransit service in the Portland metro region.

FWA delivers fast, reliable, and scalable wireless network connectivity. The ample bandwidth provided by FWA enables TriMet to leverage data-rich and mission-critical applications to meet today’s demands, meeting its mission of “connecting people with valued transportation options that are safe, convenient, reliable, accessible and welcoming for all.”

TriMet uses mobile data to support many key technologies, including allowing riders to pay fares using their mobile wallet or contactless payment card and providing state-of-the-art connectivity and information to transit operators. In collaboration with regional traffic agency partners, TriMet is using mobile data to pioneer cloud-based Transit Signal Priority that improves traffic flow efficiency, speeding up buses without causing delays for drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians while improving safety and reducing carbon emissions.

These are just some examples of the benefits for commuters in the Portland area thanks to Verizon Business and TriMet. Future plans by TriMet include using their enhanced mobile data to further improve system performance and security.

The activation of the new FWA lines represents a continuation of an already strong relationship between Verizon Business and TriMet. Verizon Business is the exclusive critical connectivity provider for the Portland-area agency that provides multimodal transit service across a 533-square-mile service district.

