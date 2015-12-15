Xage Breaks the Cost and Complexity Barriers of Legacy PAM with XPAM, Delivering Enterprise-Wide Protection from Day One

Critical Infrastructure Organizations Turn to Xage XPAM for Enterprise-Wide Security with Unmatched Coverage, Day-One Protection, and Resilience—Making Legacy PAMs Obsolete

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xage Security , a global leader in zero trust access and protection, is breaking new ground with the launch of its Extended Privileged Access Management (XPAM) solution, setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity by replacing legacy PAM with an innovative, holistic approach. Driven by strong customer demand, Xage XPAM is the latest product addition to Xage Security’s innovative Xage Fabric Platform . As enterprises face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, they are relying on Xage to provide both comprehensive Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Zero Trust Access to protect critical operations across their IT, OT, and cloud environments.

Why Legacy PAM Solutions Are Falling Behind

Legacy PAM vendors have long dominated the market with outdated approaches that are failing today’s enterprises. Here’s the unvarnished truth:

High Cost, Low Value : Legacy PAM eats up security budgets while missing key security needs, leaving infrastructure exposed and protected accounts only partially managed.

: Legacy PAM eats up security budgets while missing key security needs, leaving infrastructure exposed and protected accounts only partially managed. Endless Complexity : The cycle of account discovery and deployment with legacy PAM is never truly complete, creating security gaps and frustration. Legacy PAM solutions suffer from overly complicated systems and reliance on expensive professional services that don’t deliver meaningful results.

: The cycle of account discovery and deployment with legacy PAM is never truly complete, creating security gaps and frustration. Legacy PAM solutions suffer from overly complicated systems and reliance on expensive professional services that don’t deliver meaningful results. Limited Scope and Coverage : Legacy PAM fails to cover all user types and assets, particularly in mixed IT/OT and legacy environments.

: Legacy PAM fails to cover all user types and assets, particularly in mixed IT/OT and legacy environments. Centralized Risk: Legacy PAMs rely on a centralized vault for credential and policy storage. Increasingly, PAM solutions require cloud connectivity as well. If the cloud connection or vault go offline or are compromised, there is a total security breakdown – a risk that’s unacceptable in modern, critical operations.

“Legacy PAM deployments can resemble a slow crawl up a mountain as new applications and accounts accumulate over time,” said Todd Thiemann, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “Xage turns that around by starting at the mountaintop. Xage is designed to cover an enterprise’s critical mass of assets on day one and offers simplified manageability for optimal enterprise value over time.”

Key Benefits of Xage Extended PAM

Xage’s unique approach provides enterprises with easier, more comprehensive protection and access management – immediately and without eating their entire security budget.

Extended Coverage and Protection

Xage XPAM offers more comprehensive coverage across a diverse enterprise, a broader definition of what counts as privileged, and richer protection capabilities.

Protection Starting On Day One: Xage immediately creates a layer between users and assets, providing protection immediately. Enterprises don’t have to wait to discover every privileged account and define every policy before their environment is protected.

Xage immediately creates a layer between users and assets, providing protection immediately. Enterprises don’t have to wait to discover every privileged account and define every policy before their environment is protected. Coverage for the Entire Enterprise: Xage extends PAM capabilities to OT users, applications and assets, in addition to IT and cloud. With XPAM, Xage bridges a significant gap left unaddressed by legacy PAM solutions.

Xage extends PAM capabilities to OT users, applications and assets, in addition to IT and cloud. With XPAM, Xage bridges a significant gap left unaddressed by legacy PAM solutions. Redefining What Counts as Privileged: Cyberattackers increasingly exploit “non-privileged” user accounts in creative ways. These accounts need protection just as much as privileged accounts, but are overlooked by legacy PAM. Xage XPAM extends protection to these accounts and assets as well.

Total Cost of Ownership

Xage XPAM provides organizations with quick time-to-value and time-to-protection. Xage XPAM is quick and easy to deploy, offering day-one protection, not partial protection after months or even years. There’s no need for ongoing professional services contracts or third-party consultants to get up and running. With Xage XPAM’s policy manager, organizations face less complexity, ensuring that security can be rolled out rapidly across the entire enterprise.

Innovative Technology

Legacy PAM technology has barely changed in decades, despite significant advances on the part of cyberattackers. While the concept of protecting and managing privileged accounts remains valid, the approach is dated. Xage XPAM brings PAM into the modern era – simultaneously improving protection capabilities and simplifying access management.

Decentralized Vault: Xage XPAM and its vault are built on a distributed architecture, meaning that keys, policies, and even session recordings are stored in a decentralized manner. Unlike the centralized vaults of legacy PAM, Xage XPAM is quantum-proof.

Xage XPAM and its vault are built on a distributed architecture, meaning that keys, policies, and even session recordings are stored in a decentralized manner. Unlike the centralized vaults of legacy PAM, Xage XPAM is quantum-proof. Better for Multiple, Self-Hosted or Hybrid Sites: Deploying Xage across multiple self-hosted sites and hybrid cloud is fast and easy, without forced reliance on cloud deployments.

Deploying Xage across multiple self-hosted sites and hybrid cloud is fast and easy, without forced reliance on cloud deployments. Secure Zones: Xage allows you to create deeper layers of higher security for protecting critical operations. It provides session termination between layers with additional validation using multi-layer MFA.

Xage allows you to create deeper layers of higher security for protecting critical operations. It provides session termination between layers with additional validation using multi-layer MFA. Offline Access: Xage XPAM allows offline access even in disconnected environments. While legacy PAM systems leave organizations exposed if they go down, Xage XPAM ensures continuous protection, even in challenging operational scenarios.

XPAM exists as part of a suite of innovative product offerings from Xage Security which give enterprises the ability to expand their protection suite with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and segmentation capabilities native within the Xage Fabric Platform.

Why Critical Infrastructure Operators Trust Xage

Industries with the highest stakes – from energy, utilities, manufacturing, and transportation to defense – are shifting to Xage for its ability to secure complex, distributed environments without sacrificing budget or flexibility. Leading global enterprises across these industries have transitioned from legacy PAM solutions to Xage XPAM, realizing enhanced simplicity, stronger protection, and improved value and outcomes from their security solutions.

“Enterprises of all kinds are waking up to the hard truth: legacy PAM is failing them,” said Geoffrey Mattson, CEO at Xage Security. “Conventional PAMs are stuck in the past, built on technology that can’t keep up with today’s threats or the complex needs of modern businesses. For organizations tired of fighting uphill battles with outdated solutions, XPAM is the breakthrough they’ve been waiting for. Xage XPAM was created to shatter these limitations, offering a simpler, more comprehensive, and secure solution—truly a game-changer.”

For more information on Xage XPAM and how it can benefit your organization, visit our Product Page .

About Xage Security

Xage Security is a global leader in zero trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere, while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Learn why organizations like the U.S. Space Force, PETRONAS, and Kinder Morgan choose Xage at xage.com

Media Contact:

press@xage.com