AppDirect Acquires IT Asset Management Platform Firstbase, Providing A Consolidated Management Platform For Software, Telecom, And Now Hardware Assets

The strategic acquisition enables Firstbase to become part of a distinctive suite of IT solutions provided to businesses through AppDirect technology advisors

SAN FRANCISCO – Dec. 17, 2024 – AppDirect, the world’s leading B2B commerce platform, today announced it has acquired Firstbase, an IT asset management platform that supports customers globally to procure and manage the equipment deployed within their organizations. Through this acquisition, Firstbase’s platform functionality will integrate into AppDirect’s platform, providing AppDirect’s advisor community with a single destination for their end customers to manage their telecom, software and IT assets.

Firstbase, backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Kleiner Perkins, focuses on helping in-office, hybrid and remote teams procure, deploy, manage and retrieve core business equipment through a single platform that has proven to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. This acquisition opens a new exciting go-to-market (GTM) channel for Firstbase through AppDirect’s ever-growing advisor community. By offering Firstbase’s IT asset management platform alongside AppDirect’s subscription commerce functions in one converged platform, Firstbase will gain expanded GTM reach through the channel.

“AppDirect’s vision to build the B2B-everything platform fits perfectly with ours at Firstbase. Together, we can solve all the major problems the biggest companies and most innovative CIOs face across both software and hardware,” said Chris Herd, Founder and CEO of Firstbase. “Firstbase already solves IT asset management complexity for the world’s fastest growing companies by simplifying complicated procurement processes. AppDirect’s advisor channel has the potential to massively accelerate our GTM. We couldn’t be more excited.”

The role of IT and the CIO has become more complex over the years, transitioning from a cost center to a strategic line of business that can make or break an organization. The explosion of technological options and a distributed workforce has only added to the complex equation. AppDirect’s platform, available exclusively through partners, provides a centralized location for IT professionals to procure and manage their technology, such as telecom expense management, software subscriptions and IT assets for an entire workforce.

“We are committed to providing the advisor community with a platform that supports all of the technology and business opportunities they use to support their end customers,” said Nicolas Desmarais, AppDirect’s Chairman and CEO. “Advisor success is our success, and delivering additional tools, like Firstbase’s IT asset management platform, around all of their technology needs will not only increase advisors’ sales success, it will simplify the life of the IT departments they serve.”

This latest acquisition by AppDirect, following its acquisitions of Builtfirst and ADCom and its impending acquisition of vCom, is another strategic enhancement that boosts its partner community. AppDirect remains acquisitive and continues to quickly broaden its catalog and increase the procurement platform functions to become the everything platform for businesses to sell, buy, and manage all of their technology through their technology advisor of choice.



“Firstbase’s innovative technology and customer-centric approach will enhance AppDirect’s offerings and capabilities, strengthen our market position and create synergies to drive growth while delivering new value for our technology advisors, supporting businesses of all sizes.” said Andy Ellerhorst, Vice President of Corporate Development and Chief of Staff at AppDirect.

Following the acquisition, Firstbase end customers can contact AppDirect technology advisors to assess their technology needs and assist with telecom, cloud, SaaS and energy solutions.

About AppDirect

AppDirect is a B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell, and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors, and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success.

About Firstbase

Firstbase is a single platform to equip teams and manage assets globally. Our platform lets companies automate the full asset lifecycle by getting equipment to & from employees wherever they are in the world, providing a full history of actions taken on every device, and ensuring the right person has the right equipment from procurement to end of life.