Belgravia Hartford Announces Plans for Initial Investment in Sui Through NodeVest IO Inc

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2024) – BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (“Company“) is pleased to announce that it plans to make its first investment by its wholly owned subsidiary, NodeVest IO Inc. (“NodeVest“), in a yield bearing stake of USD $100,000 (the “Investment“) in Sui ‎blockchain (“Sui“), through a partnership with Karrier One, the largest Sui staking infrastructure in ‎Canada.

NodeVest intends to employ risk mitigation strategies focused on position sizing and investment timing‎. The Investment will form part of a diversified crypto asset portfolio. NodeVest will also monitor key metrics including developer activity, TVL and transaction growth throughout the life of the Investment and will maintain awareness of competitor developments and regulatory changes affecting layer-1 ‎platforms.‎

Jaclyn Rosenthal, Director of Media & Corporate Affairs of the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Victor Cook, PhD, President and Chief Technology Officer of NodeVest, will be appearing live on TraderTV at 1:45pm (EST) on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Dr. Cook will be discussing recent trends and developments in the blockchain and crypto asset space. Interested readers can watch live at the following address: TraderTV.Live Official Website.

Sui, launched in 2023 by former Meta (Facebook) employees through Mysten Labs, represents ‎a significant evolution in blockchain architecture. The platform emerged from extensive ‎research and development in scalable blockchain solutions, particularly drawing from ‎experience with the Diem/Libra project. Sui’s fundamental design prioritizes horizontal ‎scalability and immediate transaction finality, addressing key limitations of traditional blockchain ‎platforms.‎

Notable applications built on Sui include lending platforms Suilend, NAVI and Scallop, with over ‎‎USD $1 billion in combined Total Value Locked (“TVL“). The ‎Sui Move ecosystem has attracted significant developer innovation, with projects like ‎Deepbook (orderbook infrastructure), Bucket Protocol (lending), and Aftermath Fi (perpetual ‎trading) demonstrating the platform’s versatility for DeFi applications.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company’s focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com.

