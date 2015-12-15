CentralReach’s Anonymized Autism and IDD Care Industry Data will be Leveraged by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) to Inform Provider Network Adequacy

A subset of CentralReach’s 4 billion and growing anonymized data points will help inform payor advocacy efforts put forth by the non-profit trade association.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CentralReach, the leader in autism and IDD care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced a partnership with the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)—the leading non-profit trade association for autism service providers—to conduct research and utilize CentralReach’s industry-leading anonymized data set to inform payors of provider network adequacy across the U.S. Along with the data published in CentralReach’s annual industry report, CASP will use data from CentralReach’s newly conducted research on autism services delivery to provide an in-depth view of ABA providers and services across networks and the resources and support they need to adequately address patient needs.

“CASP works every day to improve access to high-quality autism care for the growing number of children and adults who need it,” said Lorri Unumb, chief executive officer of CASP. “ CentralReach’s broad, comprehensive body of anonymized industry data points will help us inform and refine CASP’s proprietary network adequacy model. We’re excited to partner with a mission-driven industry leader to identify and address pain points in this high-demand care field.”

Health plan networks are a key factor in determining whether patients can get the care they need at the time they need it, and network adequacy ratings determine whether a network has the appropriate number of providers to offer sufficient access and options to covered services. For autism and IDD care, early intervention and proper access to care services is a huge driver of demonstrated improvement across almost all performance areas, making network adequacy paramount to provider, payor, and patient success.

“The massive and persistent care gap in our field means access to high quality autism care is not available to all that need it. Closing this access gap is both a mission of CASP, which is uniquely positioned to assess and improve standards of practice in the autism and IDD care industry, and CentralReach, which is dedicated to providing them with the best research and most extensive data points available in the industry. This partnership puts autism treatment providers in the driver seat of developing those standards,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “We are proud to have the full trust and confidence of the leading non-profit trade association of provider organizations serving individuals with autism. Knowledge sharing within the industry is paramount to ensure that we continue to make a true impact on the autism and IDD care community, ultimately ensuring individuals with autism – and those who serve them – are well supported throughout the care journey to achieve better outcomes overall.”

For more information about CASP and their recently published practice guidelines for treating autism, click here. To access CentralReach’s Annual Industry report, click here.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) – and those who serve them – unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 185,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 350 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works ever day to ensure individuals with autism receive quality care. Learn more at CASProviders.org.

