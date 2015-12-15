CEO Reveals 5 Tips For Maintaining Productivity In Employees Taking A Working Holiday

By David Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Scout Logic

Get the most from your employees without coming across as a mean boss

Nowadays, almost every employee dreams of working from a beach in Bali or a ski resort in the Alps. The concept of a working holiday, where employees can travel while still maintaining their jobs, has become increasingly popular in our modern and technological world.

Most employers haven’t fully embraced this way of life due to concerns about productivity and transparency. With such little supervision, it might be all too easy for employees to procrastinate or cut corners – or at least this is what bosses are worried about.

“While it might sound like the ultimate work-life balance, the reality is that maintaining productivity while on a working holiday can be a challenge,” warns David Garcia, co-founder and CEO of Scout Logic. “Giving too much leeway in hopes of being the ‘cool’ boss more often than not results in disappointment, but being too strict can lead to high turnover. Finding a happy middle-ground seems to be the trend as technology advances and the desire to avoid the office grows.”

Here, David reveals the secrets to successfully managing a team of employees taking a working holiday so that you can reap the benefits of this exciting way of working without sacrificing efficiency.

#1 Plan in Advance

Be proactive and plan ahead for the employee’s absence. Assign some of their tasks to other team members or outsource if necessary. This will ensure a smooth transition and minimal disruption to productivity.

“Before the employee takes a working holiday, candidly discuss their responsibilities and work expectations during their time away. Set clear parameters for communication and work hours, if any,” adds David.

#2 Keep Track of Progress

Have regular check-ins with the employee to track their progress and make sure their workload is manageable. This can also help identify any potential issues or obstacles that may arise.

“Set benchmarks throughout their time away to allow them flexibility without sacrificing work; this will keep all parties on the same page,” recommends David.

#3 Provide Support

Prior to the employee’s departure, provide them with any necessary resources or support they may need while working remotely. This can include office supplies or access to company software and hardware.

David adds, “Taking a working holiday requires dedication and commitment to balance work and leisure. Show your appreciation for the employee’s efforts and recognize their hard work during their absence and upon their return.”

#4 Be Flexible

Understand that the employee may be in a different time zone or have other obligations during their working holiday. Be flexible with their work hours and consider alternative methods for completing tasks.

David recommends “Recognize the employee’s right to take a working holiday and maintain a healthy work-life balance. This can ultimately increase their job satisfaction and enhance their overall productivity.”

#5 Trust the Employee

Most importantly, trust the employee to manage their workload and responsibilities effectively. Giving them the autonomy to do so can increase their motivation and productivity.

David Garcia, Co-founder and CEO of Scout Logic, Comments:

“Creating an inviting and open environment where employees feel comfortable taking working holidays can have numerous benefits for both the employees and the company. By giving employees the opportunity to take working holidays, you’re showing them that you value their well-being and work-life balance. This can lead to a more positive and engaged workforce, as employees feel supported and appreciated.

“Creating a culture where working holidays are encouraged can also attract top talent. In today’s competitive job market, offering this kind of flexibility and trust can be a significant selling point for potential employees. Trust is a core element in this equation, and by demonstrating your trust in your employees, you’re building a strong foundation for a successful and engaged team.”

