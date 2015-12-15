CFCU Community Credit Union Launches Constellation’s Digital Banking Platform

Ithaca, NY-Based Credit Union Elevates Member Experience with Innovative Digital Solutions for Members

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Digital Partners, a leader in cloud-based digital banking solutions, proudly announces the successful launch of its cutting-edge digital banking platform in partnership with CFCU Community Credit Union, a $1.4B credit union based in Ithaca, New York. Designed for retail members, the platform empowers CFCU to enhance member engagement and continuously refine the digital banking experience.

As the financial industry continues to advance through digital innovation, CFCU remains dedicated to placing its members’ needs at the forefront while staying competitive with state-of-the-art solutions. Partnering with Constellation as its digital banking provider, CFCU delivers an enhanced member experience enriched by continuous innovation, robust security, and exceptional convenience. Furthermore, the partnership equips CFCU with a flexible platform that empowers them to control the pace of innovation, supported by a world-class Customer Success team.

“We are thrilled to see CFCU’s successful transition to the Constellation platform,” said Kris Kovacs, CEO of Constellation Digital Partners. “The early engagement strategy has been a game-changer. By giving members a chance to familiarize themselves with the new features and enroll early, CFCU has set a new standard for digital banking conversions, enhancing the overall member experience and reducing friction during the switch.”

“We’re excited to bring these powerful new tools to our members,” said Jennifer Carlton-Cooper, VP of Electronic Services of CFCU. “CFCU More is not just an upgrade—it’s a whole new way of banking. Our members now have more control, more convenience, and more ways to manage their finances on their terms. The collaboration with Constellation has truly made this possible, and we are confident it will enhance the financial well-being of our community.”

With the successful launch of the Constellation Digital Banking platform, CFCU is poised to continue its commitment to delivering innovative, member-centric banking solutions. The credit union plans to expand its digital offerings and explore additional opportunities to further improve the digital banking experience for all members.

“We’re excited about the future,” added Carlton-Cooper. “This is just the beginning. With Constellation’s platform, we’ll continue to evolve and adapt to meet the growing needs of our members in an increasingly digital world.”

About Constellation Digital Partners

Constellation Digital Partners provides financial institutions with a flexible, future-focused platform designed to accelerate digital transformation. By partnering with leading credit unions and banks, Constellation enables seamless and innovative digital banking experiences that prioritize member engagement and ease of use.

About CFCU Community Credit Union

CFCU Community Credit Union is a member-focused credit union committed to providing accessible, affordable, and innovative financial services. With a dedication to supporting the financial well-being of its members, CFCU offers a wide range of banking solutions and is continuously evolving to meet the needs of its community.

Contact:

Amanda Reed

Enterprise Sales Executive

Constellation Digital Partners

Phone: 864-380-3971

Email: areed@constellation.coop

Website: www.constellation.coop