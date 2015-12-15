Check Point Infinity XDR/XPR Achieves 100% Detection Rate in 2024 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations

Check Point Infinity XDR/XPR Delivers Unmatched Protection Against Ransomware and Endpoint Threats

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that Infinity XDR/XPR achieved a 100% detection rate in the rigorous 2024 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations. During the evaluation, Infinity XDR/XPR detected all 57 applicable attack steps, with 56 detections at the technique level. This demonstrates Infinity XDR/XPR capabilities at not only detecting and preventing threats, but also in providing security teams with the data they need to understand threats in detail so they can respond effectively.

“In an era where cyber attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and frequent, the recent MITRE Evaluations results underscore Check Point’s position as a leading innovator in threat detection and prevention,” said Ofir Israel, Vice President of Threat Prevention at Check Point Software Technologies. “Check Point Infinity XDR/XPR detects and blocks sophisticated, multi-stage cyber-attacks that combine clever data theft, sneaky evasion techniques, and devastating ransomware across the entire enterprise environment.”

The MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations provide organizations with objective insights into security solutions’ detection capabilities. This vendor-independent testing program assesses how security products detect sophisticated attack behaviors by emulating real-world threat scenarios and techniques.

For the 2024 evaluation, MITRE emulated the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by two ransomware groups: CL0P and Lockbit. Our evaluation consisted of 59 distinct substeps across various attack stages, providing a comprehensive assessment of detection capabilities against complex ransomware attack sequences.

The test results showcased several key highlights, including:

Unmatched Precision: 98% of detections occurred at the technique level—the highest level of accuracy—demonstrating the solution’s capability to deliver detailed, actionable intelligence against sophisticated attacks

98% of detections occurred at the technique level—the highest level of accuracy—demonstrating the solution’s capability to deliver detailed, actionable intelligence against sophisticated attacks 100% Overall Detection Rate : Successfully identified all 57 applicable sub-steps, ensuring comprehensive threat detection to safeguard users from advanced cyber threats

: Successfully identified all 57 applicable sub-steps, ensuring comprehensive threat detection to safeguard users from advanced cyber threats Industry-Leading Precision: Technique-level detections deliver unmatched accuracy and actionable intelligence, helping users quickly respond to sophisticated attacks with confidence

Technique-level detections deliver unmatched accuracy and actionable intelligence, helping users quickly respond to sophisticated attacks with confidence Perfect Coverage: Achieved flawless performance across all testable attack scenarios, providing users with reliable protection against ransomware, data breaches, and other endpoint threats

“An unexpected benefit of Check Point has been for our security operations. With the Check Point XDR/XPR solution, we have single-pane-of-glass visibility into everything,” said Wes Farris, Director of Information Security, Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. “The threat detection and event correlation has proven to be highly accurate and allowed us to pick up threats we otherwise would not have seen. Now we can correlate security data across all platforms and see it in one place. It’s been instrumental in streamlining our investigation workflows.”

To view the full results and learn more about the MITRE evaluations, visit: https://engage.checkpoint.com/mitre-attck-evaluations-2024.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for the public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, building a genomics center for public good, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.