Check Point Software Recognized as a Leader in Email Security in the Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms

Proven Protection at Scale: Check Point Harmony Email Collaboration Secures Businesses Globally, Exceeding $100M in ARR

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms (ESP). Check Point provides powerful email security through Harmony Email Collaboration, protecting email and collaboration apps from advanced threats, seamlessly integrating with the Check Point Infinity Platform for unified protection. As a unique vendor in the API space, Check Point believes that Gartner® has acknowledged its outstanding ability to serve and support email security clients, with strong detection capabilities needed to secure the workforce.

Businesses of all sizes need robust threat detection to safeguard their email systems, ensuring seamless and secure operations. According to Check Point’s 2024 Security Report, email remains the main entry point for initial infections, responsible for 88% of all harmful file distributions. Additionally, Check Point Research has reported a significant 75% increase in worldwide cyber-attacks in the third quarter of 2024. These concerning figures highlight the critical importance of strengthening email security measures.

“Over the past three years, Harmony Email & Collaboration has consistently earned top recognition from leading analyst firms. Check Point is honored to be acknowledged by Gartner as a Leader in email security, and we thank our customers and partners for their deep trust in Check Point,” said Gil Friedrich, VP of Email Security at Check Point Software. “As one of the fastest-growing email security providers, Check Point is committed to providing an industry-leading email security solution that safeguards all users, no matter where they are or what devices and applications they use.”

Check Point uses API-based, inline protection to secure cloud-hosted email and collaboration tools. This provides customers with:

Innovative API-based Email Security : With our pioneered API-based email security solution, organizations get in-line scanning and superior protection against business email compromise (BEC) and various attacks, outperforming traditional Secure Email Gateways

: With our pioneered API-based email security solution, organizations get in-line scanning and superior protection against business email compromise (BEC) and various attacks, outperforming traditional Secure Email Gateways Advanced Threat Detection : Harmony Email Collaboration integrates robust threat detection features to enhance the protection of endpoints, mobile devices, and network security systems, offering thorough insights into attacks

: Harmony Email Collaboration integrates robust threat detection features to enhance the protection of endpoints, mobile devices, and network security systems, offering thorough insights into attacks Sophisticated DLP & DMARC Capabilities: As a standout provider in the API space, Harmony Email Collaboration provides a comprehensive solution with features like DMARC, data loss prevention (DLP), and more

Trailblazer in Cyber Security Innovation

Check Point believes that Gartner recognized it as a Leader in email security due to its consistent innovation and advanced AI technology. Customers concur, with one stating, “Harmony Email and Collaboration acts as a vigilant digital guardian, ensuring that the tools designed to enhance teamwork don’t become conduits for cyber threats or data breaches,” said Jack Brooks, IT manager at Bella Vista Property Owners Association. “Its APIs seamlessly integrate with our collaborative cloud platforms and provide a transparent security layer that doesn’t impede productivity. It’s particularly adept at thwarting phishing attempts via malicious links in Teams chats or documents shared in SharePoint while enforcing data loss prevention policies across the entire collaboration ecosystem.”

Harmony Email Collaboration is part of the Check Point Infinity Platform, a comprehensive platform that provides top-tier security across data centers, networks, cloud services, branch offices, and remote users, all managed through a unified interface.

To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security Platforms (ESP) visit our website and check out our blog. Discover what Check Point customers have to say by visiting the Gartner Peer Insights™ reviews for Harmony Email & Collaboration.

Follow Check Point via:

X (Formerly known as Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.