Cloudera Powers Autonomous Enterprise Agents for AI Practitioners with CrewAI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloudera , the only true hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, today announced that CrewAI has joined the Cloudera Enterprise AI Ecosystem to revolutionize multi-agentic driven workflows.

CrewAI joins a growing list of AI innovators that have partnered with Cloudera to improve enterprise AI success. In October, Cloudera announced that Anthropic, Google Cloud, and Snowflake joined the Enterprise AI Ecosystem, along with founding members NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Pinecone. By adding CrewAI to its ecosystem, Cloudera is doubling down on its commitment to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities that transform raw data into actionable insights and automate decision-making processes.

This strategic collaboration aims to unlock unprecedented value from enterprise data by enabling intelligent, autonomous processes that can continuously adapt, learn, self-heal, and take action in real-time. From a product perspective, the partnership will deliver the following set of technical use cases:

Agentic ETL (extract, transform, load) elements for data processing and inference in complex scenarios.

Dynamic reports generated at runtime by multi-agent systems capable of understanding and querying data structures.

Cross-organizational capabilities, with agents deployed throughout the company to tap into data for better decision making, action taking, and report building.

AI agents are becoming more autonomous and widely adopted to empower the workforce. Cloudera and CrewAI’s joint customers have already put AI agents in place. Industry applications include:

Healthcare : Automate complex workflows such as medical record analysis, patient triage, diagnostic image review, and real-time health monitoring to reduce administrative overhead and improve patient outcomes.

: Automate complex workflows such as medical record analysis, patient triage, diagnostic image review, and real-time health monitoring to reduce administrative overhead and improve patient outcomes. Financial Services: Streamline processes like fraud detection, compliance monitoring, product offer personalization, and customer onboarding by automating repetitive tasks and applying real-time insights.

Streamline processes like fraud detection, compliance monitoring, product offer personalization, and customer onboarding by automating repetitive tasks and applying real-time insights. Industrial : Enhance predictive maintenance workflows, optimize quality control, and ensure just-in-time inventory management.

: Enhance predictive maintenance workflows, optimize quality control, and ensure just-in-time inventory management. Telecommunications: Deliver seamless customer support, optimize network performance in real time, and proactively address outages.

As a leading multi-AI agent platform, CrewAI delivers a comprehensive solution that addresses the needs of users across all backgrounds. Developers can utilize CrewAI to design and deploy complex AI-driven workflows by integrating with Cloudera’s lakehouse and AI platform services. Through this new integration, Cloudera is empowering organizations to maximize the potential of their data assets, driving innovation, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage in an increasingly AI-driven business landscape. This unified approach helps to ensure businesses can unlock the full potential of AI, creating impactful outcomes across their operations.

“CrewAI brings unparalleled agentic capabilities to Cloudera’s ecosystem, enabling enterprises to transition from static data workflows to dynamic, autonomous processes. This partnership accelerates innovation by combining accessibility for non-technical users with advanced orchestration for developers, ensuring businesses can extract maximum value from their data,” said Daniel Newman, CEO, The Futurum Group.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cloudera as AI agents revolutionize enterprise operations. Cloudera’s data lakehouse provides a robust foundation to power use cases that need access to high-quality data at scale, and now Cloudera customers can partner with the CrewAI Platform to drive agentic process automation. We are excited to drive innovation and efficiency across industries together,” says João (Joe) Moura, CEO of CrewAI. “At CrewAI, we have more advanced customers in verticals like finance leveraging access to complex historical data while conducting funds and companies’ analyses with multi-AI agents.”

“Cloudera customers manage over 25 exabytes of data, some of the largest and most complex datasets in the world. As AI agents become a driving force behind automation and intelligence, this partnership integrates CrewAI’s advanced orchestration capabilities into our enterprise-grade platform,” said Abhas Ricky, Chief Strategy Officer at Cloudera. “By empowering everyone—from business users to developers—to harness the power of AI agents, we ensure our customers remain at the forefront of innovation, transforming their data into actionable insights with unmatched speed and precision.”

Click here to learn more about how Cloudera and its partner ecosystem are making it easier, more economical, and safer for enterprises to maximize the value they get from AI. To see how Cloudera’s community is already using CrewAI to build Accelerators for ML Projects, visit Multi-Agent API Orchestrator or Agentic Workflows with AYA in the community catalog .

About Cloudera

Cloudera is a hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI. With 100x more data under management than other cloud-only vendors, Cloudera empowers global enterprises to transform data of all types, on any public or private cloud, into valuable, trusted insights. Our open data lakehouse delivers scalable and secure data management with portable cloud-native analytics, enabling customers to bring GenAI models to their data while maintaining privacy and ensuring responsible, reliable AI deployments. The world’s largest brands in financial services, insurance, media, manufacturing, and government rely on Cloudera to use their data to solve what seemed impossible—today and in the future.

To learn more, visit Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About CrewAI

CrewAI empowers enterprises to achieve accurate, consistent results by automating workflows with an enterprise-ready platform for AI agents. Built for scalability, CrewAI streamlines multi-agent orchestration, delivering efficiency through Agentic Process Automation. With event-based flows and agent-driven control, CrewAI provides high-precision solutions tailored to business needs. Trusted by many Fortune 500 companies, CrewAI redefines intelligent automation with seamless integration, security, and enterprise-grade support.

