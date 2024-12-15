CTS24 Concluded Last Week, Advancing Net-Zero Goals and Sustainable Solutions

London, UK, Dec 2, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – The 3rd edition of the London Climate Technology Show concluded last week, paving a vital roadmap towards fully decarbonising our planet through sustainable technologies. The event brought together policymakers, eco-technology leaders, industry professionals, and innovators, all unified in their call for an immediate shift to sustainable and green solutions to secure a better future for the planet.

The two-day event opened on 27th November with an inspiring keynote by Felicity Burch, Executive Director of the Responsible Technology Adoption Unit at the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT), who spoke about AI Innovation in Clean Energy and the DSIT’s Manchester Prize. Following her, Ing. Abigail Cutajar, CEO of the Climate Action Authority, talked about Pioneering the Surge Towards Climate and Energy Transitions.

The conference unfolded over two dynamic days, featuring a packed agenda of insightful presentations and engaging panel discussions. It delved into actionable strategies for decarbonisation, advancements in AgriTech, the evolving carbon market, eco-funds, energy, CCS, built environment and other groundbreaking innovations in climate technology.

Notable discussions highlighted the need for farmers to balance carbon stewardship with food production over the next few decades, the importance of consistent government policies to enable businesses to plan and innovate effectively, and the urgency of addressing digital and engineering skill shortages to ensure a successful green energy transition. Industry experts also called for common sustainability metrics to measure corporate efforts fairly, emphasized the value of collaboration over competition to accelerate the green transition, and underscored the need for farmers to access landscape-level data to enhance biodiversity.

The exhibition hall featured groundbreaking innovations and solutions in sustainability and climate technology, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) from companies like CGI and Terra CO2 Technology, carbon management and accounting solutions by Greenly and Gaia Carbon Accounting, and emerging climate technologies from innovators such as Nabla Flow and Luna 9. Other exhibitors showcased AI-driven solutions, sustainable energy systems, and innovative carbon reduction technologies, presenting a comprehensive snapshot of the future of climate tech.

#CTS24 also hosted interactive side events, including startup acceleration programs and hands-on workshops, providing participants with opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration. These sessions empowered attendees to adopt transformative technologies and take decisive climate action.

Attendee Experiences

The event received overwhelming positive feedback:

Mark Haley, Co-founder of Cero3, shared, “We’re so proud to have unveiled our sustainable travel planner. The feedback and interest exceeded our expectations.”

Satyajit Mohanan, Projects and Business Development Coordinator at Cambridge Cleantech, remarked, “It was a pleasure to be part of this event. I met amazing people and look forward to the next edition.”

Dennis Chacko, Senior Sales Manager at the British Board of Agreement, shared his excitement over a unique sustainable pen: “Once used, you can plant it to grow something new—a powerful reminder of how everyday items can contribute to a greener future.”

As this successful edition concludes, the organisers are already planning for a bigger, more impactful 4th Edition, with expanded content and greater opportunities to drive meaningful change toward a sustainable future.

For further information, please reach out to us at press@valiantandcompany.com.

