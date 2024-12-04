DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet Join Forces: $50K DA Token Airdrop for Web3 Enthusiasts

SINGAPORE, Dec 4, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – OKX, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, has partnered with DeAgentAI, the first AI-driven feedback incentive protocol in Web3, to launch an exclusive airdrop campaign. Starting December 3rd, users can complete simple tasks on OKX Wallet to win a share of $50,000 worth of DA tokens.

Click here to join the campaign: https://www.okx.com/web3/giveaway

Participating in the DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet airdrop is easy. Download the OKX Wallet, follow DeAgentAI social media networks, and complete a few simple tasks such as sharing campaign posts, and you can claim your rewards. The campaign runs from December 3rd for two weeks-don’t miss out!

This collaboration brings users unparalleled opportunities to explore advanced AI technology while enjoying the benefits of a secure and user-friendly wallet. With rewards of $50,000 worth of DA tokens, the initiative encourages users to explore Web3 in an innovative and incentivized environment. DeAgentAI and OKX Wallet aim to foster adoption and empower users in the rapidly evolving crypto space.

About DeAgentAI

DeAgentAI is a trailblazer in Web3 technology, introducing the first AI feedback mechanism incentive protocol that achieves “proof of insight” by integrating user feedback into the model training process. Its flagship product, AlphaX, combines advanced MOE and Transformer architectures to predict BTC and ETH price trends with over 80% accuracy.

What is OKX’s Web3 Wallet?

OKX Wallet complements this innovation with its secure and user-friendly interface tailored for decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 applications. As a leading wallet in the crypto space, OKX Wallet enables seamless integration with platforms like DeAgentAI, empowering users to engage in token giveaways, explore cutting-edge AI tools, and participate in the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem.

Contact Information

Yves-Alexandre d’Ouradou

Founder

deagent.ai@gmail.com

(001) 2024989991

Source: DeAgentAI

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com