DelphX Capital Markets Inc. Celebrates Breakthrough 2024 Achievements, Poised for First Commercial Transactions and Positive Cash Flows in 2025

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 30, 2024) – DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) (“DelphX“), a pioneer in innovative structured products for the fixed income market, today highlighted key milestones achieved in 2024 and outlined a roadmap for 2025. The Company is set to deliver its first commercial transactions in its proprietary Credit Rating Securities (CRS) program, paving the way for significant market adoption and sustained positive cash flows.

2024 Highlights & Milestones

First Commercial Transactions Imminent: DelphX is finalizing agreements for downgrade protection coverage on a 3 billion notional value portfolio of bonds, with transactions expected to close within Q1 2025.

Market Interest: Positive reception from hedge funds and institutional buyers underscores the potential for CRS to become a significant risk management tool.

Strategic Engagements: Active term sheets have been exchanged between buyers and sellers, marking a pivotal moment in the Company's CRS rollout.

Positioned for Growth in 2025

With momentum building, as CRS is adopted, it will address a critical gap in the fixed income market. The platform’s innovative design allows insurance companies, hedge funds, and institutional investors to mitigate downgrade risks while unlocking new returns.

Patrick Wood, President and CEO of DelphX, remarked:

“The last two years have been a test of resilience and innovation as we reimagined fixed income risk management. Today, as we stand on the cusp of executing our first CRS transactions, the excitement across our team is palpable. DelphX is delivering the most significant innovation in fixed income markets in over a decade, and we believe the market’s response will reflect the innovative nature of CRS.”

Looking Ahead: CRS Program Evolution

DelphX looks forward to increased CRS adoption following its initial transactions, supported by continuous engagement with new market participants. The Company will provide ongoing updates as CRS evolves into a core solution for risk mitigation in the fixed income landscape.

About DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its proprietary Quantem LLC vehicle, DelphX empowers fixed income dealers with innovative private placement securities:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs): Offering secured downgrade protection for corporate bonds.

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs): Enabling capped downgrade exposure for higher returns.

These fully collateralized products, held in custody by BNY Mellon, represent the next generation of risk management tools.

For more information, please visit www.delphx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding DelphX’s CRS program and other business activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals, and operational challenges that may cause actual results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects information available to DelphX as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable laws, DelphX undertakes no intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

