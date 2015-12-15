Digi International Announces the Nomination of Two Accomplished Executives to its Board of Directors and the Pending Retirement of Sally Smith from the Board of Directors

Nomination of two new members for election to the Board would bring deep knowledge and industry expertise to their board roles

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (Nasdaq: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announces the nomination of two new members to its Board of Directors: Valerie Heusinkveld and Allison West Hughes. In addition, Sally Smith, a Digi director since 2018, has announced her intention to retire from the Board at the conclusion of the company’s annual meeting to be held on February 3, 2025. The election of Ms. Heusinkveld and Ms. Hughes will be voted on by the company’s stockholders at that same annual meeting.





Ms. Heusinkveld served as Chief Financial Officer of Cradlepoint, Inc., a provider of bundled cellular hardware and connectivity and monitoring software solutions, from 2012 until her retirement in 2021. Previously, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Purcell Systems from 2007 to 2012. As a former Chief Financial Officer at high technology companies, she has extensive high technology industry knowledge and leadership experience in both financial and operational matters. The company believes this experience would provide the Board with expertise in such areas as finance, operations, hardware and solutions sales models with a focus on annual recurring revenue (ARR), as well as mergers and acquisitions, internal controls, risk management and auditing.

Ms. West Hughes has served as Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Corporation since July 2022, initially focused on digital acquisition and adding responsibility for small and medium business in July 2024. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President, Global Digital Go to Market at ServiceNow, a cloud computing platform software company servicing businesses of varying sizes, from July 2021 to June 2022, after having served as Vice President from April 2020 and previously serving as Area Vice President from 2018. She has extensive high technology industry knowledge and leadership experience and brings expertise in such areas as sales and marketing and operations. The company believes her expertise in marketing and selling subscription-based offerings resulting in annual recurring revenue, as well as working with customers of varying degrees of scale would be valuable as the company executes on the expansion of recurring revenue-based solutions offerings across its business.

“We want to thank Sally for her commitment to Digi and her assistance in helping the company grow and advance its mission. While her contributions were significant and will be missed, we are thrilled to nominate both Valerie and Allison to our Board of Directors,” said Satbir Khanuja, Ph.D., Non-executive Chairman of the Board, Digi International. “Their extensive experience in technology, innovation, ARR and financial strategy aligns with Digi’s commitment to driving IoT advancements and delivering value to our stakeholders. We are confident their leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver on our vision as we continue expanding our global presence and driving Digi’s renaissance as a leading solution provider in the IoT space.”

The nomination of Heusinkveld and Hughes underscores Digi’s dedication to fostering innovation and sustaining Digi’s excellence in technology innovation and customer-centricity.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

