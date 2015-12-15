EdgeTI Advances Quantum Computing with Its Innovative Digital Twin Platform

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2024) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (“edgeTI”, “Company”), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables and safeguards AI adoption, announces that quantum computing can be advanced by using digital twin platforms to enable their adoption and use.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of a Google blog posted December 9 regarding a new Quantum computing chip called Willow. According to Hartmut Neven, Founder and Lead, Google Quantum AI, he states in his blog, “Willow’s performance on this benchmark is astonishing: It performed a computation in under five minutes that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers 1025 or 10 septillion years.”

“As we continue to innovate at Edge Total Intelligence, the intersection of quantum computing and our edgeCore™ digital twin platform represents a tremendous opportunity to deliver breakthrough advances in operations for many industries. By leveraging the unique properties of quantum systems and our platform, we can enhance the accuracy and efficiency of our customer’s business operations – achieving real-time simulations and predictive analytics that were previously unattainable. This synergy not only optimizes operational processes but also sets a new standard in the industry for what digital twins can achieve in the realm of quantum computing.”

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

