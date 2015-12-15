Efesus Stone to Attend Coverings 2025, Showcase Elegant Turkish Natural Stone

Istanbul, Turkiye–(Newsfile Corp. – December 24, 2024) – Efesus Stone, one of the leading companies of the Turkish natural stone industry, will participate in Coverings 2025, the largest tile and stone exhibition organization of North America. The event will take place between April 23-26, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

Efesus Stone at Coverings 2025 showcases elegant Turkish natural stone

The prestigious event presents a great opportunity for industry leaders to share innovative concepts and developments in the natural stone industry. Efesus Stone’s participation is important not only for brand exposure but also to establish connections within the field. Among its prominent products, Marmara White Marble and Silver Travertine Vein Cut will be displayed.

The Importance of Innovation

Innovation is crucial for Efesus Stone’s product development. As a leader in natural stone design, the company is always looking for new ways to be creative while also making its products more practical.

Bilgehan Uysal, General Manager of Efesus Stone, emphasized the company’s dedication: “Coverings is an unmatched opportunity to engage with industry leaders, showcase our premier materials, and spark fresh creative possibilities. As North America’s largest event of its kind, Coverings 2025 is set to drive growth and innovation within the natural stone community. Participating in such a vibrant setting reinforces Efesus Stone’s leadership while contributing to the collective advancement of the field.”

A Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Efesus Stone’s participation at Coverings 2025 will undoubtedly showcase its dedication to advancing the natural stone market through excellence and ingenuity.

About Efesus Stone

Reisoğlu Marble Group has been a pioneer in Turkey’s natural stone industry since 1943 and has earned a reputation as one of the country’s leading producers of high quality stone materials.

Specializing in the production of marble, travertine, granite, onyx, limestone, andesite and basalt, the company offers comprehensive services that include marble quarry management, production, export and import, ensuring excellence at every stage of the process.

Under the renowned Efesus Stone brand, it has established a strong presence in the global natural stone, quartz and porcelain markets. Trusted by the domestic and international construction industry, as well as architects and designers, Efesus Stone is synonymous with innovation, quality and responsiveness to the unique needs of each project.

https://efesusstone.com/en

Efesus Stone – Silver Travertine Vein Cut

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235140