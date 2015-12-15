European Wellness Biomedical Group Releases Comprehensive Guide on Animal Stem Cell Therapy

Heidelberg, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2024) – European Wellness Biomedical Group (EWBG) announces the publication of “STEM CELLS, PEPTIDES & IMMUNOTHERAPY: Handbook on Regenerative Medicine for Animals” by Professor Mike Chan.

A BREAKTHROUGH IN ANIMAL HEALTHCARE: Prof. Mike Chan’s book reveals how stem cells can help your pets live longer, healthier lives

Prof. Mike Chan, an expert in regenerative medicine, explains that STEM CELLS, PEPTIDES & IMMUNOTHERAPY handbook offers more than just a technical introduction to stem cell therapy for animals. It marks a paradigm shift in the veterinary field, one that empowers pet owners, veterinarians, and animal lovers to explore the transformative possibilities of stem cell treatments.

“This book introduces individualized stem cell therapy for animals, helping veterinarians and pet owners address debilitating conditions that were once thought irreversible. With this book, vets and pet owners are now equipped with the knowledge and tools to offer their animals a better, longer, and healthier life,” said Prof. Chan.

“The book delves into various cutting-edge therapies, focusing primarily on how stem cell treatments can potentially improve the health span and longevity of horses, camels, dogs, and cats,” he added. It introduces targeted organ-specific precursor stem cell therapy for veterinary care , making advanced regenerative medicine techniques accessible to veterinarians and pet owners. This pioneering work details how stem cell therapies, previously reserved for human treatment, can now potentially extend and improve the lives of animals .

A New Era for Animal Healthcare

The book also introduces Cell XenoTransplantation, a novel technique that involves transplanting stem cells between different species.

Prof Chan said this innovative approach potentially enables the treatment of various conditions including:

Osteoarthritis and Hip Dysplasia Heart Disease

Degenerative Myelopathy Pancreatitis

Autoimmune Diseases Eye Conditions

“We focus on individualized stem cell therapy for animals because as they get older, the stem cells in their bodies start to disappear. This is one of the main reasons every living creature begins to age. Without stem cells, their organs can’t repair themselves or keep functioning properly. Stem cells are responsible for regenerating the many different types of cells in our bodies-around 400 in total-and these are essential for both humans and animals – to keep them strong and healthy. If we lose our stem cells, our bodies can’t heal or stay alive, which is why they are so important,” said Prof. Chan.

He added this handbook is not just about extending life; it’s about improving the quality of life for aging animals. The book’s accessible approach ensures that veterinary professionals, animal lovers, and pet owners can easily understand the science and applications of stem cell therapy to animals.

“The integration of stem cell therapies, Klotho protein, and Mito Organelles™ presents a comprehensive approach to extending the health span and improving the quality of life for aging animals. This trifecta of regenerative treatments offers a holistic solution to the challenges of aging, from regenerating tissues and organs to reversing the effects of biological aging itself,” Prof. Chan added.

About Prof. Mike Chan

Prof. Mike Chan has been a pioneer of Cellular, Organo, and Cell Membrane Therapies in Europe and Asia since the early 1980s. He founded one of the world’s largest research groups of Bio-Molecular Medicine based in Switzerland and Germany with a global presence in almost eighty countries.

He has conducted more than 1,000 lectures, seminars, and symposiums worldwide in the fields of antiaging, cell regeneration, bio-regenerative medicine, and stem cell therapies. Author & co-author of numerous books and articles in the fields of cell therapy, immunology, bio-regenerative sciences, nutrition, and innovator of cellular-based nutraceuticals & cosmeceuticals.

Prof. Mike Chan is also the founder of European Wellness Biomedical Group-an International chain of research and treatment facilities (European Wellness Centers & Retreats) involved in anti-aging, longevity, and education (European Wellness Academy). He chairs and also sits on the board of numerous prominent antiaging and cell therapy associations of the world.

NOTE: The book “STEM CELLS, PEPTIDES & IMMUNOTHERAPY: Handbook on Regenerative Medicine for Animals“, is now available for purchase.

About European Wellness Biomedical Group

European Wellness is a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare solutions, with a mission to empower individuals to take control of their health and well-being. With a network of 46 premier centers and a team of highly skilled, multi-national doctors from around the world, the organisation is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, delivering innovative and personalized treatments to clients worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233817