Event Technology Pioneer Sylvie di Giusto Sweeps 2024 Industry Awards with 3D Holographic Innovation

Tampa, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2024) – As the events industry embraces new ways to captivate audiences, Sylvie di Giusto has emerged as a true pioneer with its cutting-edge 3D immersive holographic keynotes. The company’s transformative approach to live presentations has redefined storytelling, delivering an unprecedented combination of actionable insights and immersive innovation that fully engages and inspires attendees. Their work has not only set a new standard for audience engagement, but it has also earned the company three prestigious awards in 2024, reinforcing their position as a trailblazer in the speaking industry.

Sylvie di Giusto’s accolades this year include the ILEA Esprit Award 2024 (International Life Events Association) for the debut of its groundbreaking keynote, “The Power of Choice,” at the NSA Annual Convention Influence (National Speakers Association). The company also garnered two Davey Awards 2024 for Best Speaker Emerging Tech and Best Education Emerging Tech, celebrating its ability to seamlessly merge advanced technology with human connection.

To get a glimpse of Sylvie di Giusto’s 3D holographic keynote that’s transforming the future of events, watch a video here.

Recognition Reflects Rising Demand for Innovative Keynote Experiences

The growing appetite for innovation in the events sector is underscored by Sylvie di Giusto’s recent awards and rapidly increasing bookings. Organizations across various industries are turning to the company for expertise to deliver one-of-a-kind, transformative experiences that resonate deeply with audiences and spark conversations long after the event concludes.

“2024 has been an extraordinary year, both in pushing creative boundaries and redefining what’s possible in live events,” says founder Sylvie di Giusto. “The recognition is humbling, but what excites me most is how immersive technology enables me to create unforgettable, deeply customized, and informative experiences seamlessly woven into each client’s unique event goals.”

The Next Chapter in Live Events-The Future of Events is Now

As organizations prepare for their 2025 events, the demand for immersive experiences has reached an all- time high. Meeting professionals and conference planners are seeking innovative approaches to captivate audiences, and Sylvie di Giusto’s 3D holographic keynotes have proven to be exactly what the industry needs. The company’s ability to push the boundaries of imagination while seamlessly blending practical insights with cutting-edge technology and emotional connection has distinguished itself as a transformative force in the evolution of live events.

Combining cinematic visuals, stunning projection technology, and interactive elements, these holographic keynotes transform traditional speeches into unforgettable, multi-dimensional and multi-sensory journeys. The groundbreaking format not only captures attention but ensures that each message resonates on a profound and memorable level.

“Each of my keynotes is designed for maximum impact,” Sylvie says. “However, this approach and technology allow me to collaborate closely with my clients to offer not just a presentation but instead an experience that aligns seamlessly with their vision and transforms their event. Clients can become part of the experience by immersing their event leaders or attendees into this captivating world, or by integrating their conference theme or sponsor acknowledgments in the most unique and unforgettable way-among many other possibilities.”

By combining the company’s deep expertise in human behavior-whether in leadership scenarios or client relationships-with the latest technological innovations, Sylvie di Giusto empowers organizations to communicate their most important messages in ways that leave a lasting impact.

For bookings or media inquiries, contact Sylvie di Giusto at hello@sylviedigiusto.com or visit www.sylviedigiusto.com

About Sylvie di Giusto

Sylvie di Giusto is an internationally acclaimed keynote speaker renowned for her expertise in emotional intelligence, perception management, and personal branding. Represented by cmi, a leading global speaker management agency, Sylvie has redefined audience engagement with her pioneering use of 3D holographic technology. As the author of multiple books and a highly sought-after keynote speaker, she is widely recognized for delivering awe-inspiring, highly customized, and engaging presentations that captivate audiences worldwide. Sylvie’s multicultural background reflects a rich blend of experiences-Austrian by birth, French in her heart, Italian in her kitchen, German in her work ethic, and American by choice. She currently resides in Florida.

