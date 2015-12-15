For 5th Time, ShowStoppers to Introduce Journalists to 10 Startups from Japan at 2 Showstoppers Events During CES

Tokyo, Japan, New York, New York and Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2024) – For the fifth time, ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, will introduce 10 startup companies from Japan with new tech for work, home and play to tech and business journalists from around the world – and potential investors and business partners – at two ShowStoppers® special events during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The startups are organized and selected by ShowStoppers partner JETRO, https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/, the Japan External Trade Organization, a government-supported agency that assists innovative startups in expanding their businesses into the global market. With the mission to export Japanese ingenuity worldwide, JETRO provides a wide range of funding and educational programs. JETRO has organized the CES JAPAN Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion) since 2019.

The first of the two events is ShowStoppers Launchit, scheduled for Sunday, 5 Jan. 2025 at the Mandalay Bay convention hall. At this event, each of 10 startups selected by JETRO gets 4 minutes to pitch for coverage and investment. The companies include:

BionicM – a robotic prosthetic knee that enables above-knee amputees to walk naturally, transition from sit to stand, climb and descend stairs, and adapt to various terrains.

CADDi – using AI, enables manufacturers to optimize procurement, reduce costs and streamline operations.

CalTa – developer of the Digital Twin platform “Trancity,” which generates 3D models from videos, drones and smartphones to manage railways, roads, labor and infrastructure.

Elcyo – develops glasses that automatically adjust focus in response to changes in distance, addressing a wide range of vision challenges.

Jizai – customizes AI robots for businesses and research institutions.

Monoxer – a memory app that helps learners from children to adults remember and retain knowledge by solving problems.

obniz – Developer of the IoT platform “obniz,” which connects sensors, gateways, IT systems and web services, for remote control and maintenance.

Penetrator Inc. – using AI and space-based satellite technology to explore and develop real estate on the Moon, Mars and Earth.

Thinker Inc. – what if humans could expand their senses, and fingertips become capable of independent thinking, using robot hands equipped with sensors that perceive, think and judge objects?

Unerry – develops and operates data and marketing tools that use AI to analyze and visualize the behavior of shoppers, congestion maps for supermarkets and drug stores, and locations that are likely to be visited.

At the second event, all 10 startups will launch and demonstrate a range of new products and services to hundreds of journalists, influencers, industry and financial analysts, and investors attending ShowStoppers, the annual blockbuster press event set for Tuesday, 7 Jan. 2025, in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel.

To register as a journalist to attend ShowStoppers events, contact Steve Leon, sl@showstoppers.com.

“We are very excited to bring this year’s group of talented and innovative startups to CES and ShowStoppers this year. If you want to connect with our startups, please contact JETRO at ces@jetro.go.jp,” said Ken Yoshida, Executive Director, JETRO San Francisco.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers press events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives – from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

Beginning its 28th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at IFA and MWC; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC and other tradeshows.

