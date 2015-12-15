GigaOm Recognizes Infinidat as a Leader in Primary Storage for the Third Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that GigaOm, a leading IT analyst firm, has recognized Infinidat as a Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Primary Storage. GigaOm analysts cited significant advancements that Infinidat brought to market in the last 12 months, including next-generation enterprise storage capabilities with the InfiniBox® G4 solutions, SSA Express, InfiniVerse® enhancements, and InfiniSafe® Automated Cyber Protection. This accolade is the third consecutive year that Infinidat has been recognized by GigaOm as a Leader. Details of Infinidat’s leadership position in enterprise storage are available in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report for Primary Storage.

“We are thrilled that Infinidat has been positioned, again, as a Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of GigaOm’s Primary Storage Radar report. This strong placement in one of the industry’s most respected storage reports underscores our commitment to continuous innovation with our state-of-the art enterprise storage solutions,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “For enterprises that need high performance, high capacity, high availability, and cost efficiency, plan to increasingly use generative AI to respond to queries, or need cyber storage resilience, Infinidat is the clear choice.”

GigaOm’s analysts wrote in the report: “The InfiniBox is a unified storage platform that supports both block and file protocols, offering a comprehensive solution for diverse enterprise storage needs. It comprises multiple product SKUs, including the InfiniBox SSA for all-flash performance and the InfiniBox hybrid system for a balance of performance and capacity.” The report also states: “The InfiniBox platform is designed for ease of use, with features like Neural Cache and InfiniOps simplifying storage management tasks.”

“Infinidat demonstrates a commitment to rapid advancement and continuous improvement through frequent releases, a focus on emerging technologies like NVMe and AIOps, and a roadmap driven by customer feedback and market demands,” said GigaOm Analyst Whit Walters. “Customers can expect the platform to evolve significantly over the contract lifecycle, reflecting Infinidat’s focus on innovation and adaptability. The InfiniBox platform supports most industry verticals and use cases, making it a versatile solution for enterprise storage needs.”

GigaOm’s Radar Report identifies the following as Infinidat’s greatest strengths:

Ransomware Protection : delivering a “robust approach to data protection” that is “crucial in today’s threat landscape.”

: delivering a “robust approach to data protection” that is “crucial in today’s threat landscape.” Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) : offering flexible consumption models that allow customers to “align storage costs with their business needs and scale capacity on demand” for increased agility and cost efficiency.

: offering flexible consumption models that allow customers to “align storage costs with their business needs and scale capacity on demand” for increased agility and cost efficiency. API & Automation Tools: enabling “seamless integration and automation of storage management tasks within broader IT workflows.”

Upgrading Infinidat’s Storage Market Leadership & Innovation

In May 2024, Infinidat launched the InfiniBox G4 family of next-generation storage systems for all-flash and hybrid configurations, along with a series of significant enhancements and new capabilities that advance the company’s InfiniVerse® infrastructure consumption services platform, seamless hybrid multi-cloud support, and cyber storage security capabilities.

The InfiniBox G4 solution is a breakthrough with its leap ahead in performance, delivering an improvement of up to 2.5x. The InfiniBox™ SSA G4 all-flash solution provides a scale-up architecture with 60%, 80% and 100% populated models, while the InfiniBox G4 hybrid system continues as a fully populated offering. The new all-flash storage solutions also now include the small footprint InfiniBox SSA G4 F1400T model, requiring only 14RU that starts at 155 terabytes (TB) usable capacity (387TB effective capacity) at a very affordable price, while delivering all the high-end enterprise InfiniBox SSA capabilities and InfuzeOS™ features. The SSA G4 F1400T family can be installed in a customer’s existing data center racks or those at a colocation facility.

The company also introduced InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP), a cybersecurity capability that reduces the threat window for cyberattacks, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate into their Security Operations Centers (SOC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) cyber security software applications, and simple syslog functions for less complex environments. A security-related incident or event triggers immediate automated immutable snapshots of data, providing the ability to protect InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II block-based volumes and/or file systems, help reduce the threat window, and ensure cyber recovery.

Furthermore, in an effort to make AI more reliable, Infinidat announced its Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) workflow deployment architecture in November 2024 to enable enterprises to fully leverage generative AI (GenAI). This dramatically improves the accuracy and relevancy of AI models with up-to-date, private data from multiple company data sources, including unstructured data and structured data, such as databases, from existing Infinidat platforms. With Infinidat’s RAG architecture, enterprises utilize existing InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA enterprise storage systems as the basis to optimize the output of AI models, without the need to purchase any specialized equipment.

To download the full analyst report, click the link below:

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat’s cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

