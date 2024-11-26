GoKardz Launches Enterprise Module to Revolutionize Digital Business Card Management Empowering Businesses with Comprehensive Digital Networking Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – GoKardz, a trailblazing platform in digital business networking, proudly announces the launch of its Enterprise Module, an innovative solution designed to empower companies to create their company pages, onboard employees seamlessly, and maximize the potential of digital business cards. This addition merges traditional networking with advanced digital solutions to enhance connectivity and maintain brand identity, all while giving companies full control over their organizational presence.

Enterprise Solutions for Modern Businesses

With GoKardz’s Enterprise Module, companies can create customized company profiles and onboard employees effortlessly, equipping them with unique and customizable digital business cards that reinforce their brand identity. Employers gain full control over onboarding, ensuring a smooth, centralized process that guarantees all employees are equipped and up-to-date.

Beyond individual digital business cards, businesses can now:

Promote Products and Services: Increase brand exposure and engagement through GoKardz’s marketplace, showcasing offerings for maximum visibility.

Advertise Open Positions: Post full-time, contractual, or freelance job opportunities, attracting top talent to meet business needs.

Leverage Analytics: Gain actionable insights into visitor interactions, such as views of employee cards and clicks on links (e.g., website, email, phone), analytics that were previously impossible with traditional paper business cards.

Reallocate Cards: Seamlessly transfer cards to new employees during transitions, maintaining continuity without any gaps in information.

Seamless Digital Experience

The platform’s intuitive interface ensures companies can manage their digital assets and branding consistently across the organization. Employees can easily share their digital business cards through QR codes, NFC technology, Apple Wallets, and other methods, facilitating instant, scalable sharing while reducing environmental impact from traditional business cards.

A Sustainable and Data-Driven Approach to Networking

As businesses increasingly turn to digital solutions, GoKardz leads the way in aligning technological innovation with environmental responsibility. By embracing digital business cards, companies not only improve their networking efficiency but also take a step towards sustainability. The analytics tools further support data-driven decision-making, empowering businesses to refine their outreach strategies based on real-time engagement metrics.

A Word from Our Leaders

Amaresh, Co-Founder of GoKardz, shared his vision:“At GoKardz, we’re committed to redefining professional networking with sustainable, data-driven solutions. Our enterprise tools help businesses modernize, reduce their environmental footprint, and optimize outreach strategies for greater impact.”

Kuber Ventures, the venture studio that invested in GoKardz, emphasized:“Our investment in GoKardz stems from its ability to address a key gap in digital networking. The new Enterprise Module amplifies this vision by providing companies with innovative and efficient solutions that foster sustainable business growth.”

With GoKardz, companies can confidently modernize their approach to networking, reduce their environmental impact, and gain valuable insights previously lost with traditional methods.

GoKardz is available on iOS and Android, ready to transform the way professionals and businesses network and grow.

For more information, visit www.gokardz.com

