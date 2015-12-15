GoTo Introduces New AI, Automation, and Management Features to Bolster IT Productivity and Business Value

New AI-driven tools, scalable features, and smarter workflows for GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue empower IT teams to maximize efficiency and growth

BOSTON, December 10, 2024 – GoTo, the company making business communications, IT management, and support easy, today announced a series of updates to its flagship IT solutions GoTo Resolve and LogMeIn Rescue. These enhancements include advanced AI capabilities, improved device management, and streamlined workflows to help IT teams operate more efficiently and address the evolving endpoint management landscape and needs of modern businesses.

As IT environments grow increasingly complex, companies need tools that go beyond fixing immediate issues and enable proactive management. GoTo’s latest innovations equip IT professionals with smarter solutions to shift from reactive troubleshooting to proactive problem-solving, so IT teams can maximize their resources and maintain control of sophisticated infrastructure.

The latest features for the GoTo Resolve Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution are designed to provide the simplicity, short time-to-value, and efficiency that small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) need to stay ahead in a competitive market, including:

AI-powered Helpdesk Enhancements : Speed up ticket resolution with automatic summaries, suggested replies, and a user-facing troubleshooting assistant.

: Speed up ticket resolution with automatic summaries, suggested replies, and a user-facing troubleshooting assistant. AI-enhanced Knowledge Base: Automatically create, manage, and retrieve essential IT information and troubleshooting guides.

Automatically create, manage, and retrieve essential IT information and troubleshooting guides. Windows Update Policies: Automate patch management for improved system security.

Automate patch management for improved system security. Expanded Remote Execution: Simplify workflows with a new script library and pre-built automation templates.

Simplify workflows with a new script library and pre-built automation templates. Problem Management: Automatically link and manage related tickets to streamline resolution processes and provide insights into incident patterns.

Additional enhancements for Rescue offer enriched enterprise-scale IT and customer support to more easily manage and secure devices and data:

Redesigned Device Manager: Organize and manage unattended devices at scale with a more intuitive and efficient interface.

Organize and manage unattended devices at scale with a more intuitive and efficient interface. Unattended Privacy Mode: Protect sensitive data during remote support sessions with enhanced privacy controls including screen blanking and mouse locking.

“At GoTo, we’re committed to delivering innovative IT management and support solutions that empower teams to work smarter,” said Olga Lagunova, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoTo. “These updates for GoTo Resolve and Rescue leverage AI, automation, and integrations to transform how IT teams operate. By enabling proactive problem-solving, scalable support, and more efficient workflows, businesses of all sizes can thrive in an ever-changing technological landscape.”

These updates are part of a broader wave of innovation from GoTo in 2024, with over 60 new features launched this year alone. GoTo Resolve introduced powerful features to empower IT teams with practical AI, automation capabilities, and streamlined endpoint management:

GoPilot Interactive AI Assistant : An always-on AI helper that autonomously detects, resolves, and prevents endpoint issues while providing IT agents with real-time support for queries and troubleshooting.

: An always-on AI helper that autonomously detects, resolves, and prevents endpoint issues while providing IT agents with real-time support for queries and troubleshooting. Self-Healing Alerts : Proactively identifies and resolves potential issues before they disrupt operations, ensuring seamless workflows.

: Proactively identifies and resolves potential issues before they disrupt operations, ensuring seamless workflows. Software Asset Management : Streamlines the monitoring and management of software inventories directly from the console.

: Streamlines the monitoring and management of software inventories directly from the console. New Integrations: Start and share support sessions directly within tickets generated in Jira Service Management, ConnectWise Manage, and Freshdesk.

Rescue’s enhancements also empowered enterprise IT teams to support employees and customers in the systems where they are already working, providing unparalleled support flexibility and driving improved service delivery:

Rescue Web Technician Console : A browser-based console that allows IT professionals to deliver streamlined support from any device, eliminating the need for pre-installed software.

: A browser-based console that allows IT professionals to deliver streamlined support from any device, eliminating the need for pre-installed software. New and Improved Integrations: Improve workflows with new Microsoft Teams and Jira Service Management integrations, an enhanced Salesforce integration for remote support, and a new Live Lens integration with ServiceNow.

For more information, visit goto.com/resources/product-updates

About GoTo

GoTo makes IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most. Featuring flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio helps securely support and connect businesses to what’s most important: their teams and customers. For over 20 years the company has been dedicated to robust security, including zero trust authentication, and powers billions of remote support sessions and hundreds of thousands of customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with over 2,800 GoGetters across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.