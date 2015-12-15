Gunma Prefecture, Japan Launches All-You-Can-Bathe Seven Great Onsen Fair to Celebrate Hot Spring Culture Worldwide

Stunning natural baths just a few hours from Tokyo offer a soak in mineral-rich history

Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – December 24, 2024) – Channel 47 announced the launch of the Seven Great Onsen Resorts in Gunma Hopping Fair. The limited time event will include the sale of dedicated facility entry/transportation tickets and ticketing for tie-up events in the seven participating onsen hot spring resort areas: Kusatsu, Manza, Ikaho, Shima, Oigami, Isobe and Minakami. The campaign will launch on January 6, 2025 and continue until February 4, 2025. Gunma prefecture is only a couple hours ride from Tokyo, making the experience possible for day trips or extended stays from the capital. The tickets will allow visitors to commute freely between the seven participating regions in Gunma Prefecture using public bus services. The ticket fee also includes entry fees for hot spring facility access. Separate ticket purchases for tie up events on select dates will be offered throughout the campaign period.

Widely known for its convenient access from the capital and historical hot spring bathing, Gunma Prefecture is consistently ranked among the top must-visit destinations domestically. Home to world-class, naturally fed hot spring spa resorts that welcome visitors with classic charm and respite from their busy lives, Gunma is becoming a new Golden Route alternative for wellness lovers.

From January 6, 2025, until February 4, 2025, the “Seven Great Onsen Resorts in Gunma Hopping Fair” package invites visitors to explore the seven major hot spring towns in Gunma prefecture.

Passholders will receive exclusive access to onsen baths, activities, and participation gifts for the duration of the fair and can freely use a dedicated bus line designed to make stress-free transfers between resort towns.

Visitors can try “onsen-hopping” across 100 selected hot springs, including private and historical onsen that are not usually accessible. Each offers breathtaking scenery while enjoying a healing bath.

The Onsen Hopping tickets will be sold as digital passes that include Onsen entry and bus fare.

The Onsen Hopping Pass (Free Pass) offers unlimited access to all participating hot springs, including those located in hotels and ryokan, for the duration of the campaign (approximately one month).

The Onsen Hopping Pass (Select 10) gives guests one-time entry to ten of the 100 participating onsen and unlimited transportation on the dedicated bus line.

In addition to onsen access, visitors will be encouraged to participate in a round of events and experiences surrounding the fair that highlight the unique appeal of each hot spring town.

Kusatsu Onsen

Traditional bathing and performance experience

Pass holders are encouraged to visit Goza-no-yu, a bath facility overlooking Yubatake, the town’s central spring, while visiting Kusatsu Onsen. On January 11 and 25, an exclusive performance of the traditional Kusatsu-Bushi at Goza-no-yu will enchant bathers. This song and dance are considered a part of Kusatsu Onsen’s cultural heritage.

Gondola sight-seeing and sushi

The town also boasts a recently completed ski resort with some of the highest-quality powder snow in Japan. In the evening, visitors can take the sky gondola up to the ski facilities to enjoy a traditional edo-mae sushi meal while overlooking Kusatsu Onsen town at Crystal Sora.

Manza Onsen

Onsen installation art and projection mapping

This season’s onsen hopping fair at the Prince Hotel will feature an installation piece and private bathing experience courtesy of celebrated contemporary artist Misa Funai. Shimmering stars, birds in flight, and the drama of the art installation transform the Prince Hotel’s baths into an elegant stage complete with projection mapping and a starry-sky-themed aperitif. The art baths will be limited to one couple per day, providing a once-in-a-lifetime private experience.

Stars and snowshoe tour

Mt. Manza towers high above the snowy landscape, offering unmatched views of Japan’s mountainous expanse. At this height, the stars are breathtakingly clear, and the chatter of the busy world below fades away. With the help of an English-speaking guide, pass holders can enjoy a snowshoed evening stroll that reveals the magic of Manza Onsen while gazing at the stars.

Ikaho Onsen

Treasures of Gunma dining and geisha session

The long-practicing geisha of Ikaho onsen welcome hot-spring-hoppers to Yokotekan, an onsen ryokan hotel with centuries of history and recognition as a National Cultural Property. These geisha invite visitors to join in traditional parlor games that show off the geisha’s talent and years of training. Guests will also be treated to a culinary treasure box featuring local Jusho heirloom vegetables and rare delicacies like Masuda beef.

Shima Onsen

Shima Onsen has become a cultural icon thanks to the popularity of Studio Ghibli’s award-winning film, Spirited Away, which takes inspiration from this hot spring town for its enchanting setting.

Yokai spirit festival and evening tea ceremony

Look on from cobbled streets and crisscrossing bridges as performers recreate the legend of the yokai spirit parade in real life. Mischievous yokai spirits have long been an element of Japanese mysticism and superstition. With Sekizenan, the inspiration for Studio Ghibli’s bathhouse, in the backdrop, magical spirits with lanterns stroll the streets of Shima Onsen, leading followers to an enchanting evening tea ceremony made with onsen water.

Oigami Onsen

Parade a record-setting portable shrine through town

Though the serpent god of Oigami onsen is revered as a spiritual figure, visitors who are moved by the mysticism of yokai are also encouraged to participate in carrying the Guinness-award-winning Great Snake Mikoshi, a portable shrine, through Ojin Onsen. Participants will carry the massive snake figure through town, a tradition upheld through generations of worshippers. Afterward, guests can take part in a classic symbol of the coming spring by painting Hina dolls.

Isobe Onsen

Rent out a lord’s scenic gardens for a special morning

A private rental of Rakusanen, one of Japan’s nationally recognized scenic spots, offers small groups or couples a unique opportunity to stroll leisurely through quiet morning gardens uninterrupted. An English-speaking guide will offer insights about the garden, established at the start of the Edo era, during a walking tour culminating in a warming, reflective tea ceremony complete with wagashi sweets. Central water features, snow-covered lookouts and a blanket of pure white snow make the private moments spent in the garden even more special.

Minakami Onsen

Discover the ancient mountain husbandry that defined Japan’s way of life

The satoyama is a term used to refer to foothills and accessible mountains that were used for centuries as the primary source of food, building materials, and fresh water for many rural Japanese communities. A sense of respect for nature and caretaking for the benefit of both humans and nature exists at the core of satoyama philosophy. These ancient ways of living are best experienced firsthand while walking along the ancient roads of Minakami in traditional kimono.

About Gunma

A landlocked prefecture Northwest of Tokyo, Gunma is known for its seven major onsen towns and ryokan resorts. The prefecture features rushing rivers, mountains with dry powder snow for skiing, and abundant nature. It is accessible in as little as an hour from Tokyo.

Visit https://onsen-gunma.jp/en/ for details and ticketing.

Contact: info@channel47.jp

