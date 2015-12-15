HawkSearch Unveils AI-Powered Unified Search

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of AI-driven marketing technology, will enhance HawkSearch by integrating keyword and concept search into a unified, intelligent search bar which will be known as “Unified Search”. This innovation combines HawkSearch’s precise Keyword Search with the natural language processing capabilities of Concept Search, delivering faster and more relevant results to improve customer experiences and drive engagement.

Unified Search is part of Bridgeline’s Agentic-AI project, and its collaboration with Salesforce.com’s AgentForce initiative, emphasizing advanced automation and seamless integration with intelligent agents. By merging keyword precision with the contextual understanding of concept search, HawkSearch empowers users to find exactly what they need, whether searching with specific terms or broader ideas. This dual-layered approach supports diverse customer search behaviors, reducing friction and enhancing satisfaction.

“HawkSearch has always anticipated user needs, and this integration is the next step in creating smarter, more adaptive search experiences,” said John Murcott, EVP of Product and Strategy at Bridgeline. “By uniting keyword and concept search into a single interface, we’re setting a new standard for site search, and we’re excited to bring this capability to our customers.”

Bridgeline plans to roll out this new functionality as part of its continued investment in HawkSearch’s AI-driven capabilities. This initiative aligns with Bridgeline’s mission to support businesses in achieving digital transformation with scalable, intelligent tools.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

