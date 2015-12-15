Hillcrest Announces Cancellation of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 24, 2024) – Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (FSE: 7HI) (“Hillcrest” or the “Company“), announces the cancellation of the non-brokered private placement originally announced on Friday, December 13, 2024.

“We continuously evaluate all funding opportunities to ensure they align with our broader strategic goals and provide the best value for our shareholders,” stated Don Currie, CEO of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. “After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this offering, and we will continue working with the committed parties, shareholders and vendors to reassess financing options.”

The Company also announces 3,757,732 common shares of the Company, originally granted to several executive and directors of the Company as incentive shares, have been cancelled and returned to treasury.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “HEAT,” on the OTCQB Venture Market as “HLRTF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange as “7HI”. For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

