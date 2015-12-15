The first documentary by artist and filmmaker Yi Zhou, In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema, debuted on Amazon Prime Video on December 12, 2024.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 23, 2024) – Yi Zhou’s First Documentary Now Available on Amazon Prime Video

The highly anticipated In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema, directed by artist and filmmaker Yi Zhou, is officially streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of December 12, 2024. The documentary, already gaining significant buzz during this awards season, is in competition for Best Documentary honors.





“In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema” Marks Yi Zhou’s Documentary Debut, Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/234894_e3a2b2dca403ba73_002full.jpg

Celebrating the Unsung Heroes of Cinema

In Between Stars and Scars explores the world of filmmaking from a fresh perspective, shining a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes artisans whose creativity and dedication shape cinematic masterpieces.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Academy Award® winners such as Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire), Robert Richardson (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Vittorio Storaro (Apocalypse Now), Dante Ferretti (The Aviator), Thom Noble (Thelma & Louise), and Giorgio Gregorini (Suicide Squad). Each contributor offers a unique insight into their craft, revealing the artistry and collaborative spirit essential to filmmaking.

A Thoughtful Exploration of Filmmaking

Yi Zhou brings her artistic sensibility to this heartfelt documentary, which combines never-before-seen footage with personal reflections from cinema legends. The film examines the meticulous processes that define filmmaking, celebrating the lesser-known yet vital roles that contribute to a movie’s success.

This intimate exploration sheds light on the creative minds behind the scenes, from visionary directors and cinematographers to production designers, offering an inspiring look at the collaborative efforts that bring stories to life on screen.

A Tribute to Ennio Morricone’s Legacy

The documentary’s original soundtrack, crafted by Into The Sun Sounds, pays homage to the late composer Ennio Morricone, whose music is synonymous with cinematic history. Featuring new compositions inspired by Morricone’s timeless works, the score also includes contributions by Bryan Ferry and Cameron Crowe, as well as artistic direction by Yi Zhou.

This powerful musical accompaniment enriches the documentary’s narrative, emphasizing the profound role of music in storytelling and celebrating Morricone’s enduring influence on the art of filmmaking.

Available Now for Global Audiences

Since December 12, 2024, audiences worldwide have been able to stream In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary offers an immersive experience for film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, and anyone captivated by the artistry of storytelling.

“This documentary is a tribute to the unseen artistry that makes cinema magical,” said Yi Zhou. “We’re excited to share this celebration of collaboration and creativity with audiences during awards season.”

About Yi Zhou

Yi Zhou is a multifaceted artist and filmmaker known for her innovative approach to storytelling. With a background in visual arts, she has directed numerous projects that blend artistry with narrative exploration. In Between Stars and Scars: Masters of Cinema marks her first foray into documentary filmmaking, showcasing her dedication to celebrating unsung cinematic heroes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234894