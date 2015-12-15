Innovation Done Right: New Guide Released for Effective Technology Scouting

Plextek’s Innovation team, Ignite Exponential is proud to announce the release of its latest guide, “Technology Scouting to Accelerate Innovation” – a systematic approach to identifying and adopting emerging technologies from unexpected places — before your competitors do.

Many open innovation, corporate venturing and technology scouting approaches are limited by the industry specific mindset and expectations they are created with.

Instead, this comprehensive guide provides a systematic approach to unlocking novel solutions and overcoming limiting assumptions in technology scouting. Leveraging cross-industry experience, multi-disciplinary capabilities, and broad network diversity, the guide aims to uncover opportunities that have not been previously considered – or worse which have been unnecessarily discounted.

A step-by-step method to enable Technology Scouting, Landscaping, and Road-mapping, “Technology Scouting to Accelerate Innovation” emphasizes the critical importance of involving a broad multi-functional and cross-industry team. The guide challenges assumptions, builds alignment, and helps avoid future NIH (Not Invented Here) syndrome. It also brings onboard downstream teams from the start, ensuring a clear and rational advantage in the technology scouting process.

Alan Cucknell

Alan Cucknell, Head of Innovation, explains “We’ve heard from many leaders how their corporate scouting approaches aren’t delivering the results they once expected. This guide is designed to empower organizations with the framework they need to remove industry blinkers and successfully identify the technologies and partners they need to grow.”

Whether you are a seasoned industry professional or a budding innovator, “Technology Scouting to Accelerate Innovation” offers actionable insights and a roadmap for successful technology scouting and innovation acceleration.

A well-constructed technology scouting approach can significantly accelerate corporate innovation and derisk complex internal developments, and this guide provides a structure you can use to accelerate growth through new technologies now.

For your copy of the guide, visit https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0f3p3h0 and for a walk-through of the approach contact Alan Cucknell at alan.cucknell@igniteexponential.com.

About us

Plextek is a leading engineering and innovation consultancy, turning ideas into reality. Whether you’re looking for new growth opportunities, trying to develop a next generation product, or trying to improve your existing innovation processes, the in-house Innovation team, Ignite Exponential, can help. With a team of experts and decades of hands-on experience, we’re committed to driving positive change through systematic innovation.https://www.plextek.com/exceptional-engineering/strategic-innovation/