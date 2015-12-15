ManTech Achieves Perfect CMMC 2.0 Cybersecurity Score

Paul Beckman, ManTech’s Chief Information Security Officer ManTech scored a perfect score of 110/110. This achievement demonstrates our company’s skill and commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI) within the supply chain system.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ManTech, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), Cyber and mission-focused technology solutions, today announced that the company has achieved top ranking by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Joint Verification Security Assessment (JVSA).

“ManTech scored a perfect score of 110/110,” said Paul Beckman, ManTech’s Chief Information Security Officer. “This achievement demonstrates our company’s skill and commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI) within the supply chain system.”

CMMC 2.0 is a mission-critical U.S. Department of Defense program designed to ensure deployment of world-leading cybersecurity best practices for DoD operations so that supply chain participants excel in detecting, repelling and responding to cyber threats.

“I believe in the power of AI not only to solve complex problems but to elevate our cybersecurity posture and unlock human potential,” said Mike Uster, ManTech CIO and CTO. “Achieving a perfect 110/110 in the CMMC Level 2.0 assessment exemplifies our commitment to excellence and resilience. By integrating AI-driven solutions with robust cybersecurity frameworks, we’re not just transforming how we work at ManTech – we’re setting the standard for safeguarding our nation’s most critical systems.”

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 56 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

