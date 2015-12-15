Mavenir and Terrestar Achieve NB-IoT Non-Terrestrial Networks Milestone with First Live Data Sessions

Terrestar, with the assistance of Mavenir, has also established a state-of-the-art laboratory dedicated to standard-based satellite communication testing and integration in Montreal.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mavenir, the cloud-native network infrastructure provider building the future of networks, and Terrestar Solutions Inc. (TSI), Canada’s premier mobile satellite operator, have achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting the first NB-IoT live data sessions via the TSI Echostar T1 satellite, a Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN). Unlike simulations, these sessions were conducted under real-world conditions, proving the robustness of this cutting-edge technology.

The two companies completed over-the-air testing of NB-IoT for NTN in Allan Park, Ontario, demonstrating key functions spanning Network Attach, Paging, Ping, data sessions, and Non-IP Data Delivery (NIDD). The trials also included continuous 24-hour connectivity, further validating the maturity and stability of Mavenir’s solution under real-world conditions. The successful data sessions were achieved using commercial IoT modules, showcasing the readiness of the technology for commercial deployment using 3GPP-standardized products from various vendors.

Mavenir developed a custom Radio Access Network (RAN) interface to integrate seamlessly with TSI’s satellite ground station equipment, aligning with TSI’s infrastructure to deliver satellite-based NB-IoT services. This milestone lays the groundwork for future advancements, as Mavenir and TSI actively develop enhanced capabilities, including voice services and 5G NR, with plans to expand testing to additional sites across Canada, ultimately providing ubiquitous satellite coverage—even in the most remote regions.

Mavenir and Terrestar have also announced the launch of a state-of-the-art lab in Montreal, designed to advance NB-IoT testing and facilitate seamless integration with TSI partners. Equipped with Mavenir’s cutting-edge RAN and Core solutions running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Cloud, the lab supports NTN on NB-IoT. This initiative marks a pivotal step in accelerating the development and deployment of satellite-based connected services, reinforcing the commitment to innovation and collaboration in the space.

“Since the dawn of GSM, the biggest challenge facing the mobile industry remains delivering universal coverage, in particular in regions where there is no current economic case,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “Non-terrestrial networks offer an ideal solution to this challenge, efficiently delivering cost-effective coverage over wide areas, both opening new markets and augmenting existing terrestrial cellular services. Today’s announcement with our partners at Terrestar underscores our shared commitment to advancing connectivity through satellite-based technologies.”

“This achievement represents a major milestone in our collaboration with Mavenir to bring commercial NB-IoT to market as the first phase of service evolution for mass market services” said Jacques Leduc, President and CEO of Terrestar Solutions. “It also aligns with our mission to connect all Canadians everywhere, to everything using our MSS spectrum and standardized technology to complement MNO architecture. By successfully testing our joint NTN solution in real-world conditions, we have demonstrated the maturity and reliability of this technology. The establishment of the Montreal Lab will further accelerate partners’ testing, paving the way for large-scale IoT deployments across Canada.”

