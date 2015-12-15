OnTerra Systems Announces Availability of New, Free Guide Comparing The Google Maps API Vs. RouteSavvy API PLUS

New Guide Comparing Google Maps API Vs. RouteSavvy API PLUS Includes Features Overview & Cost Comparisons

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a web mapping technologies provider, reseller, and systems integrator, today introduced the availability of a new, free online guide that provides cost comparisons & features comparisons between the new Google Route Optimization API (Application Program Interface) and RouteSavvy API PLUS.

The Google Route Optimization API, also known as GMPRO, was introduced in June of 2024. It’s a route optimization tool that helps users plan efficient routes for businesses & non-profits with multiple vehicles in their fleets.

However, the cost of using the new Google Route Optimization API is quite expensive, compared to other route optimization APIs on the market. As a result, businesses, non-profits & software development teams often seek a Google Route Optimization API alternative, once they review pricing and assess what it will cost to use it.

With this in mind, the web mapping experts at OnTerra Systems have developed and published a new, free, online Google Route Optimization API Vs. RouteSavvy API PLUS Guide. This new technical guide is an invaluable tool for any business, non-profit, or software development group that needs technical & cost information to make a wise decision in choosing an alternative for the Google Route Optimization API. This technical guide includes cost comparisons and feature comparisons between the Google Route Optimization API and OnTerra Systems’ RouteSavvy API PLUS – an advanced route optimization API that’s both powerful and affordable.

This Google Route Optimization API Vs. RouteSavvy API PLUS Technical Guide from OnTerra Systems is available at the following weblink: https://www.routesavvy.com/google-route-optimizer-to-routesavvy-api-plus/.

“The new Google Route Optimization API is a worthy addition to the market,” said Steve Milroy, OnTerra Systems President. “However, the pricing for using their route optimization API is cost-prohibitive for many businesses, non-profits, and software development teams. As a result, there will be a significant number of organizations that simply can’t afford to use the new Google Route Optimization API. The bottom line is that RouteSavvy API PLUS offers powerful, advanced features and functionality at a fraction of what the new Google Route Optimization API costs.”

New Google Route Optimization API Vs RouteSavvy API PLUS Technical Guide Features Helpful Information

Highlights of the contents of this Google Route Optimization API Vs The RouteSavvy Advanced API Technical Guide include:

RouteSavvy API PLUS feature highlights

Pricing comparison between RouteSavvy API PLUS & the Google Route Optimization API

Code samples…and more.

About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a mapping software company that offers affordable access to traditionally expensive web mapping technologies. OnTerra Systems’ web mapping technology offerings include powerful, affordable RouteSavvy route planning software, basic and advanced route optimization APIs, aerial imagery with MapSavvy.com, and licensing of web map platforms and related consulting and systems integration. For more information, visit: www.OnTerraSystems.com.

