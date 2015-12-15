Oxford Harriman & Company Merges with Integrity Wealth Advisors in Middleton, Wisconsin

Cleveland, Ohio–(Newsfile Corp. – December 24, 2024) – Oxford Harriman & Company is excited to announce their recent merger with Integrity Wealth Advisors in Middleton, WI. The merger brings the combined experience and knowledge of Jeff Turley, Senior Managing Director & Partner and Scott Whitcomb, Managing Director & Partner to Oxford Harriman & Company.

Integrity Wealth Advisors brings over 30 years of experience dedicated to helping individuals meet their financial needs by developing investment plans around their long-term goals.

Throughout major shifts in the markets, their extensive experience enables Integrity Wealth Advisors to help clients structure balanced portfolios to address their specific financial priorities.

“We are very excited to announce this new merger,” said Kent Whitaker, President of Oxford Harriman & Company. “Their team’s commitment and dedication to each client is one of the many things that makes Integrity so special. They have built a word-class practice, and we are honored to be working with them. “

Turley began his career as a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch & Co. After 15 years at Merrill Lynch, he moved his practice to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN) in Middleton, Wisconsin. Turley earned the Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®) certification by meeting rigorous professional standards and passing a comprehensive examination from the College of Financial Planning.

“We are thrilled to join Oxford Harriman & Company. This is a tremendous step forward as we deepen the resources, knowledge base and expertise available to our clients. We look forward to prosperous collaboration and execution of our shared goals,” said Jeff Turley, Senior Managing Director & Partner of Integrity Wealth Advisors of Oxford Harriman & Company.

Whitcomb began his financial services career in 1992 as an advisor with Piper Jaffray, Inc. and in 2005 joined UBS Financial Services. Scott joined Integrity Wealth Advisors, Ltd. in 2012, which provided him with the opportunity to serve his clients more personally.

“Bringing Jeff Turley and Scott Whitcomb into the Oxford Harriman family is a tremendous step forward for us. Their commitment to serving clients with integrity and personalized financial guidance aligns perfectly with our mission. We are thrilled to combine our expertise and to broaden our capabilities in ways that will benefit our clients now and into the future,” said Dennis Barba, CEO of Oxford Harriman & Company.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network: For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, the independent contractor business model of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), has offered financial advisors more control, flexibility, and growth around business ownership as well as support from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC (WFAFN), a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN.

About Oxford Harriman & Company:



Oxford Harriman & Company is designed to help investors accumulate, preserve, and transfer wealth through a collaborative and strategic approach. Serving the financial and wealth management needs of a select group of clients, the practice provides a comprehensive approach to private wealth management that helps to chart a course based on focus, strategy, and discipline. Oxford Harriman & Company is part of the Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), with offices in Cleveland OH, Chagrin Falls OH, Detroit MI, Midtown Manhattan NY, Buffalo NY, Syracuse NY, Kingston NY, Short Hills NJ, Newport News VA, Astoria NY, Albany NY, Mentor OH, Boston MA, Fairfield, NJ, Sarasota, FL and Middleton, WI.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235130