PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. Announces Stock Option Grant

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2024) – PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the “Company” or “PlasCred”), a transformative leader in the advanced plastic waste recycling sector, is pleased to announce a grant of stock options.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,650,000 stock options to its directors, officers, staff and consultants at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 5 years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan. The stock options vest 1/3 immediately, 1/3 in six months, and 1/3 in 12 months from date of grant.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.

PlasCred is also developing strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., and Fibreco Export Inc. These collaborations not only provide PlasCred with unparalleled operational intelligence and logistics support across North America and globally for the transportation and handling of plastic waste.

For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future activities, results, or developments anticipated by PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. and are based on reasonable assumptions but involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” or similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to economic conditions, regulatory changes, and other risks described in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. PlasCred disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

