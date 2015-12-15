Saudi Arabia announces Riyadh Declaration for inclusive, innovative and impactful AI for all

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced the “Riyadh Declaration” at the beginning of the 19th session of the Internet Governance Forum (IGF Riyadh 2024), hosted in Riyadh, organized by the United Nations. The forum aims to promote international digital cooperation between governments, the private sector, the non-profit sector, entrepreneurs, and innovators worldwide.

The declaration came with the support and empowerment of HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister, affirmed H.E. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. The declaration focused on inclusive, innovative and impactful artificial intelligence (AI).

The declaration emphasized the need to use AI technologies to enable digital access and enhance digital knowledge, as well as address global challenges, and unleash global economic value.

The declaration also emphasized AI’s role in increasing digital accessibility and digital literacy, promoting sustainable development, protecting the environment, improving public health, and boosting economic inclusion.

Alswaha also pointed out that the Kingdom has adopted a proactive approach in the field of AI, under the leadership of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for the good of humanity, the planet and prosperity, stressing that the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 is clear and based on its commitment to lead by example in global transformation in this field.

To view the Riyadh Declaration, visit the following link: https://www.mcit.gov.sa/sites/default/files/2024-12/Riyadh%20Ai%20declaration%20E.pdf

About the Internet Governance Forum (IGF):

The Internet Governance Forum (IGF) is an international platform under the United Nations, held annually and hosted by a member state. It unites diverse stakeholders, including government entities, international organizations, the private sector, and civil society, to discuss policies related to internet governance. For more information, please visit: https://www.intgovforum.org/en

Media Contact:

Mahmoud Ashour <mahmoud.ashour@traccs.net>

