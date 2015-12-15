Simply Wired Expands Services to Include EV Charger Installations in Florida

Simply Wired Now Licensed for Comprehensive EV Charger Installations In Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – December 19, 2024) – Simply Wired, a leader in electrical services renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has announced a significant expansion of its service offerings. The company has recently been granted all necessary licenses to install and repair all types and systems of electric vehicle (EV) chargers throughout Florida. This new capability complements their award-winning dock lighting services, further solidifying their position as a versatile and reliable provider of electrical solutions.

With over 15 years of expertise in the electrical industry, Simply Wired has built a reputation for excellence, driven by a passion for delivering exceptional service. The company’s expansion into the EV charging market is a strategic move that aligns with the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. As electric vehicles become increasingly popular, the need for reliable and efficient charging infrastructure is more critical than ever.

“This is an exciting development for Simply Wired,” said Randall Adams, CEO of Simply Wired. “Our team is thrilled to bring our expertise in electrical services to the EV charging sector. We are committed to providing the same level of precision and care that our customers havecome to expect from us, ensuring that every installation meets the highest standards of quality and safety.”

Simply Wired’s new services will be available in and around Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where the company will offer both installation and repair of EV chargers. This expansion not only enhances their service portfolio but also supports the broader adoption of electric vehicles by making charging more accessible and convenient for residents and businesses in the region.

The company’s dedication to outstanding communication and workmanship ensures that each project, regardless of size or complexity, is handled with meticulous attention to detail. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and embracing innovative solutions, Simply Wired continues to set the standard for excellence in the electrical industry.

As Simply Wired embarks on this new venture, they remain committed to their mission of providing professional, reliable service that meets and exceeds expectations. Their entry into the EV charging market marks a significant milestone in their journey, reflecting their ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability.

About Simply Wired

Simply Wired was founded with a passion for delivering exceptional electrical services, built on a strong foundation of experience and dedication. It all began by working in the family business, where we developed a deep appreciation for the value of hard work, integrity, and quality craftsmanship. Inspired to bring our own vision to life, we branched out to create a company that prioritizes great workmanship and outstanding communication with every customer. With over 15 years of expertise in the electrical industry, Simply Wired is equipped to handle projects of any size or complexity, ensuring each job is completed with precision and care. Our mission is simple: to provide professional, reliable service that meets and exceeds expectations, making us the go-to choice for all your electrical needs.

