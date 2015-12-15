Supporting Credit Managers with Simplicity and Speed — Bectran’s New Credit Application Design

Bectran Reveals New Optimized Interface for Credit Applications and Job Sheets

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bectran, Inc., the industry leader in credit, collections and accounts receivable management technology, is excited to announce a design and usability revamp of their customer credit application and job sheet interfaces. This revamp blends together a new minimalist design with the tools and configuration adjustments critical to streamlining application processes.

“This UI revamp will assist credit managers in responding to shifting market needs, shaping their credit applications to be more user friendly and quicker to complete,” comments Louis Ifeguni, Bectran CEO.

Design and Usability Improvements

Utilizing extensive customer feedback, surveys and recommendations, Bectran’s application forms offer users an industry-leading experience in readability and information organization. Working through our partnerships and long-term client relationships, our new modern interface is formulated around input from companies both large and small across multiple industries, pulling together a wide range of perspectives and experience.

The modern interface includes new navigational tools that allow users to easily track their progress even when on the go, resulting in faster application completion times. Additionally, these navigation improvements increase the visibility of the credit application structure, enabling customers to perform multiple tasks at once with greater ease.

As industry leaders in credit and AR automation technology, Bectran’s applications provide a streamlined workflow through intuitive design, emphasizing usability, enhanced viewing and mobile compatibility.

“We are thrilled to be launching this design and usability revamp to give our clients applications a more personalized look and feel,” comments Ali Kidwai, Bectran’s Senior Product and Implementation Manager. “The organizational and document navigation improvements will provide customers with a simplified and refined application process.”

For more information, visit Bectran.com.

About Bectran

Bectran is the premier SaaS platform for Finance Departments, akin to CRM for Sales. Trusted by diverse organizations, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, we streamline credit processing by over 98%, reducing credit defaults and collection costs. Many businesses rely on Bectran for efficient Accounts Receivable and Collections management, achieving up to 95% cost savings. With rapid onboarding in days, our platform is hailed by credit professionals as the future of credit management. Visit Bectran.com to learn more about financial solutions for your industry.

Aidan Starkes

Content & Copywriter

Bectran Inc

(888) 791-6620

PR@Bectran.com