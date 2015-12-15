Taylor Swift Fans in Vancouver Break Record for Most Data Ever Used at Single Event on Rogers 5G Network

Fans at single show use enough data on Rogers 5G network to stream Taylor’s entire music catalog 9,450 times

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taylor Swift fans on the Rogers 5G network used over 11 terabytes (TB) of mobile data in just a few hours at BC Place to share and stream her last concert of The Eras Tour – setting a new Canadian record.

This shatters the record set at the Taylor Swift concert at Rogers Centre in Toronto on November 21, when fans used 7.4 TB of data on the Rogers 5G network.

“Taylor fans use incredible amounts of data at her concerts to share the experience, and their data usage at the Vancouver shows have set a new bar for Rogers 5G network at a stadium event. Our 5G network at BC Place is brand new and we’re thrilled fans set a new record sharing this once-in-lifetime experience,” said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer.

The data used on December 8 is the equivalent of uploading 307,000 photos and 2,180 hours of video streaming. Based on data usage spikes, the most-shared moments of the show were when Taylor Swift came on stage and the start of the ‘Reputation’ era.

As presenting sponsor of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada, Rogers invested $10 million to enhance 5G connectivity at BC Place ahead of Taylor’s last stop on her global tour. This includes a full network redesign and installation of a new in-stadium network system to bring fans the best experience across her three nights in Vancouver. Teams spent 10,000 hours of planning and installation took 10,000 hours with a crew of over 40.

The upgrades increase 5G network capacity by 38 times throughout the stadium – the equivalent to coverage provided by 20 towers in Vancouver. Over the course of Taylor’s three performances in Vancouver, fans on the Rogers 5G network at BC Place used 32TB of data.

5G technology is critical for today’s concert experiences, providing faster speeds, lower latency and more capacity, as large numbers of fans livestream and share the moment in real-time.

As part of planning for the expected crowds outside of BC Place, Rogers also installed two temporary Cell on Wheels to increase wireless capacity and ensure reliable connectivity.

