Tenable Security Center Delivers Focused Vulnerability Prioritization to Close Critical Exposures that Increase Business Risk

Market-leading Tenable Vulnerability Intelligence, risk prioritization and web app scanning capabilities streamline vulnerability analysis and response

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced new vulnerability intelligence, risk prioritization and web application scanning features for Tenable Security Center , the world’s #1 vulnerability management solution managed on-premises.

Tenable Security Center identifies, investigates and prioritizes vulnerabilities, providing customers with a risk-based view of their security and compliance posture for their on-premises environments. Equipped with Tenable Vulnerability Intelligence , organizations have contextualized vulnerability data at their fingertips to effectively know, expose and close their critical vulnerabilities. Now available in Tenable Security Center, the curated database streamlines processes, providing enhanced visibility and threat context necessary to close critical risk.

“Traditional on-premise vulnerability management tools limit visibility and leave organizations unknowingly vulnerable. At Tenable, we support organizations’ desire to manage data on-premises and provide them with advanced vulnerability management tools to widen visibility, understand exposures and prioritize risk,” said Shai Morag, chief product officer, Tenable. “Tenable is a trusted partner and advisor for our cloud, on-premises and hybrid customers, delivering advanced solutions that significantly improve their vulnerability management programs at scale.”

Additional new features available in Tenable Security Center include:

Threat Landscape Overview – Multiple curated categories provide a unique way to proactively surface threats that warrant further review by highlighting Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) currently being exploited, actively being used in ransomware campaigns, in the news and others of importance. Selecting a category brings up details on the category, the vulnerabilities associated with it and affected assets.

– Multiple curated categories provide a unique way to proactively surface threats that warrant further review by highlighting Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) currently being exploited, actively being used in ransomware campaigns, in the news and others of importance. Selecting a category brings up details on the category, the vulnerabilities associated with it and affected assets. Natural Language and Advanced Search – Search for a specific CVE by number or common name and review distilled vulnerability information. Advanced search enables teams to build queries by combining criteria, such as Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) metrics, key drivers of the Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) and other Tenable Research metadata.

– Search for a specific CVE by number or common name and review distilled vulnerability information. Advanced search enables teams to build queries by combining criteria, such as Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) metrics, key drivers of the Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) and other Tenable Research metadata. Expanded Web Application Scan Scaling – In a single Security Center console, support thousands of web applications and fully qualified domain names (FQDN), manage large web environments with ease, reduce hardware needs and minimize complexity for faster and more efficient scanning.

– In a single Security Center console, support thousands of web applications and fully qualified domain names (FQDN), manage large web environments with ease, reduce hardware needs and minimize complexity for faster and more efficient scanning. Support for CVSSv4 and EPSS – Prioritize vulnerabilities using the latest CVSSv4 and EPSS models. Along with Tenable VPR, Security Center helps organizations allocate resources effectively and accurately assess and prioritize vulnerabilities that pose the greatest real-world risk.

Tenable Security Center is a flexible vulnerability management solution providing organizations with on-premises or hybrid deployment options that support their most complex deployment requirements. More information about Tenable Security Center is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/security-center

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .