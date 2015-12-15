Tenet CEO Addresses Charges Filed by AMF

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2024) – Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) (“Tenet” or the “Company”), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that it was notified that l’Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”) has filed charges against the Company’s CEO, Johnson Joseph, stemming from an investigation that began in December 2021 into the possible market manipulation of the Company’s securities from April 2020 to November 2021.

If found guilty of the charges filed against him, Mr. Joseph could be fined and prevented from serving as an officer and director of Tenet. Mr. Joseph, who continues to have the support of the Company’s Board of Directors, denies any wrongdoing and reiterates that he has always acted with integrity and in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. “I have retained counsel to address the charges filed against me and plan to fight them vigorously,” commented Mr. Joseph. “I will make no further comments while the matter is before the courts except to say that I look forward to the opportunity to present my version of the alleged events and to help bring a resolution to the matter as quickly as possible.”

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet’s subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

