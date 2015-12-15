Trailblazer’s Night 4.0: A Celebration of SME Resilience and Leadership

A Celebration of SME Resilience and Leadership

Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2024) – The SME Association of Malaysia proudly hosted Trailblazer’s Night 4.0, a highly anticipated event held at The Pantheon KL. The evening was a vibrant celebration of innovation, perseverance, and leadership within Malaysia’s SME community. With nearly 200 participants from diverse industries, the event served as a platform to recognize the critical role SMEs play in shaping Malaysia’s economic future.

The Guest of Honour, YBRS. Tuan Fabian Bigar, KSU of Digital Ministry, graced the event, sharing insights on the importance of embracing digital transformation to drive business growth and sustainability. His keynote address highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration among SMEs to ensure their growth aligns with the nation’s digital ambitions.

The event’s theme, Trailblazer Today, Leaders Tomorrow, was a reflection of the values that SMEs embody-resilience, innovation, and leadership. Despite numerous challenges, SME Malaysia has continuously demonstrated its commitment to supporting local businesses. The event’s success would not have been possible without the dedication of the SME Association of Malaysia and its leadership, including National President Chin Chee Seong, who has been instrumental in advocating for the growth and development of SMEs nationwide.

He stated, “SME Association of Malaysia works closely with the government, fostering a strong partnership to drive growth and opportunities. I encourage all business owners to join us and be part of this united effort. Together, as one, we can achieve remarkable success and build a resilient future for our SME community.”

Sam Tsen, CEO & Founder of SBH Financial Consultancy, National Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of the SME Association of Malaysia, spoke passionately about the importance of SMEs. He stated, “Trailblazer Night served as a celebration of leadership, innovation, and creating opportunities. The event provided a platform for exchanging ideas, inspiring one another, and striving for greater achievements.”

Sam Tsen expressed gratitude to all attendees for their invaluable support, emphasizing the importance of recognizing those who have contributed to the growth and success of others.

Acknowledging the efforts of SME Youth, SME Women & SME Negeri Johor, Sam highlighted their collective resilience in overcoming challenges. He also extended special thanks to Datuk Ada for introducing him to the SME Association and to President Chin for his inspiring leadership. Sam commended the dedication of council members and youth teams, expressing confidence in their collective journey toward a bright and impactful future.

Attendees engaged in meaningful networking, connecting with entrepreneurs and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore collaborations. Panels and discussions delved into navigating challenges, seizing opportunities, and promoting sustainable business practices, offering actionable takeaways for all participants.

Additionally, eCloudvalley Technology Sdn Bhd, a leading cloud solutions provider dedicated to empowering businesses with cutting-edge cloud services and digital transformation strategies played a pivotal role as the patron sponsor. Their commitment to innovation and support for SMEs, has been instrumental in making this event a success.

As the backbone of Malaysia’s economy, SMEs contribute significantly to job creation, innovation, and GDP growth. Events like Trailblazer’s Night emphasize the importance of nurturing this sector to ensure that Malaysia remains competitive in the global market.

For more information about SME Malaysia and its initiatives, visit SME Association of Malaysia's official website.

