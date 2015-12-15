Trilogy Announces Record Date for Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2024) – Trilogy AI Corp. (CSE: TRAI) (OTCQB: TRAIF) (FSE: Y920) (the “Company” or “Trilogy“) announces that, further to its news release of November 27, 2024, effective at the opening of trading on December 6, 2024 (the “Effective Date“) the common shares of the Company (the “Shares“) will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidated Share outstanding for every four (4) pre-consolidated Shares (the “Consolidation“).

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 14,132,204 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any post-consolidated fraction of a Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Shares. The name of the Company has not been changed, and the trading symbol remains as “TRAI”. A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Shares, being 895979201.

The transfer agent for the Company, Odyssey Trust Company, has confirmed that all shareholders of record as of the Effective Date hold Shares represented by a DRS statement, and, as such, the Consolidation is being conducted on a “push-out” basis.

About Trilogy AI Corp.

Trilogy AI Corp. is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI beauty technology “Scarlett”.

