Wellpath Partners with Awell to Improve Quality of Care through Data-Driven Improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wellpath, the largest provider of medical, dental and behavioral healthcare to correctional facilities, serving over 220,000 patients daily, has partnered with Awell to design data-driven care flows that unlock continuous quality improvement—helping deliver better care, faster, for clients and populations across its entire network.

By implementing Awell’s CareOps platform, Wellpath can efficiently implement and optimize its care flows and protocols across its network. This ensures care pathways stay flexible, up to date and aligned with Wellpath’s ongoing quality improvement initiatives.

Thomas Vande Casteele, co-founder and CEO of Awell, explains: “In too many places, care pathways are printed and stuck on the wall, or worse, clinicians are expected to memorize every detail. Wellpath is changing that. Using real-time data to continuously improve the delivery of patient care, Wellpath will be able to provide care pathways that reflect the most current and effective practices, and not stale procedures which may not reflect best practices.”

At a recent Awell bootcamp, a hands-on, hackathon-style experience where Awell customers tackle hard care flow problems in days, Wellpath’s clinical, operational, and IT teams transformed a dozen critical care protocols into real-time, intelligent care pathways. This transformation helped significantly streamline Wellpath’s operations, integrating important data from Wellpath’s own enterprise data warehouse (EDW) and synthesizing insights from front line providers. Awell’s CareOps engine utilizes this intelligence to recommend the next steps in the care pathway, consistent with industry standard evidence- based protocols.

Awell’s platform, designed to support dozens more use cases supporting continuous, data-informed care improvement, is set to scale with Wellpath’s needs. Brittain Brantley, VP of Population Health at Wellpath, adds: “With nearly 400 facilities, we need systems that can grow with the needs of the company and our many and varied clients. Awell’s CareOps platform scales with our requirements, enabling us to continuously provide data-driven quality improvements for our front-line caregivers. This visibility is critical to our mission of delivering compassionate care to the medically vulnerable populations we serve.”

Awell’s platform integrates seamlessly with Wellpath’s electronic health record (EHR) and draws data from their EDW, allowing clinicians to use the tools they are familiar with without switching between different systems, saving time and allowing them to focus their clinical efforts on patient care. “Most third party tools force our teams to jump between screens during each episode of care,” said Joel Jensen, CIO at Wellpath. “Awell integrates directly into our EHR platform, delivering a seamless user experience. And the decision support logic runs in the background, delivering real-time, data-driven care pathways without adding extra overhead for our providers.” With Awell, Wellpath is building a system that brings improved consistency and accountability to every care decision, driving continuous improvement across all its facilities.

ABOUT WELLPATH

Wellpath is the premier provider of localized, high-quality, compassionate care to vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments. We hold patients at the center of everything we do and promote rigorous standards of care and innovation. With more than 14,000 clinicians and professionals in thirty-seven states across the U.S., Wellpath provides medical and mental healthcare services to over 220,000 patients daily in more than 400 facilities, including prisons, jails, state hospitals, forensic treatment, civil commitment centers, and community-based services. Learn more at wellpathcare.com.

ABOUT AWELL

Awell is the leading CareOps platform that enables clinical and ops teams to design, implement, and improve clinical workflows without IT. With Awell, providers such as Astrana Health, Commons Clinic and Better Health orchestrate over 23 million care activities each year ranging in complexity, from patient onboarding, transitional care management to chronic disease management. Organizations who adopt Awell’s CareOps platform build automated processes in days, reduce soul-crushing manual tasks for their teams and improve their care model faster. Learn more awellhealth.com .

