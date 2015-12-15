WorldShards Launches Complete in-game Economy With Pre-tge Airdrops for All the Active Players

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WorldShards, the Sandbox MMORPG released on the Open Loot platform alongside other successful web3 titles, has announced the launch of its complete in-game economy, set to roll out in December 2024. This milestone marks a pivotal step toward the game’s Token Generation Event (TGE) in early 2025, building on the significant momentum achieved since the Early Access release in February 2024.

Since its launch, WorldShards has attracted tens of thousands of players and over 300,000 active community members, achieving more than $4 million in sales in 2024 across various offerings, including Artifact Boxes, Mystery Island Boxes, and Founder’s Lootboxes — many of which sold out quickly, demonstrating strong community interest.

Here is a complete list of what is coming with the economy launch update:

Proxy token in-game rewards

The upcoming launch of the in-game economy will include the introduction of Proxy Tokens, which will be introduced in mid-December. These tokens will be obtainable while actively engaging various gameplay mechanics and will play a key role in the player’s journey, serving as the primary currency for NFT crafting and upgrades, and will be fully convertible to game tokens at a 1:1 ratio when the TGE takes place in early 2025.

Free 30 days trial access

To make the game even more accessible, WorldShards is lifting access code requirements in December, allowing everyone to try out the game with 30-day trial access for all users, with the option to convert the trial to permanent access if in-game activity criteria are met.

Airdrop for all active players

Aside from all the events planned during Phase 2, every active player, including those who have only trial access, will participate in the airdrop campaign. Player activity serves as the main metric of the campaign, so even those who don’t own or use collectible NFTs will be eligible for the airdrop.

All users who already had full access to the game are granted welcome bundles they can gift to their friends, granting them full game access and 30$ in premium currency called gems. Also, all users who purchase Welcome Bundles in the future will get a +1 bonus Welcome Bundle for their friends.

WorldShards plans to continue its growth in the competitive web3 market by adding even more innovative features to both gameplay and economy further down the line.

About WorldShards

WorldShards is a cross-platform MMORPG, developed by Lowkick Studio in partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming. LowKick is a studio founded by experienced veterans behind World of Tanks, Allods Online, Lineage 2, and other successful video games. The project was launched in partnership with the Open Loot platform, the creators of Big Time and $OL token.

For more information, users can visit www.worldshards.online or follow WorldShards on Discord and X.

